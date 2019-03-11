Why 'Dumbo' is the ultimate Tim Burton film and other things we learned on set

Disney’s live action Dumbo, directed by Tim Burton, arrives in cinemas on 29 March.

It’s a new take on the animated classic from 1941, and while the gothic stylings of the director of Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands, and Batman may not seem like a natural fit for the primary-hued children’s romp about a flying elephant, the film’s producers say he’s the perfect man for job.

“You’re looking at the ultimate outsider: Dumbo is an outsider. He’s a freakish character,” Burton’s long-time producer Derek Frey explained when we visited the set of the film back in September 2017.

“So it becomes very evident why Tim [Burton] was drawn to this subject matter, and why he is the perfect person to direct it. People maybe go ‘oh, Tim Burton’s Dumbo? I don’t understand that’, but it’s actually right there in front of you.”

The film, set in post-World War 1 America, uses the story of the 64-minute version as its leaping off point. “When the world sees Dumbo fly, the question in the movie that’s exciting for a live-action reimagining is ‘how will the world react?’” adds Frey.

Burton didn’t have much time to talk to press when we were there, as he seemed to be wrestling a big beast, literally and figuratively. “It’s hard for me to talk right now,” the wild-haired director apologised, “because I don’t know if it’s a comedy, or a drama, so I’ll let you know when I’m done with it.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Disney’s latest live action adventure…

It’s a tale of two circuses… and two Danny DeVitos

Medici is “like a Barnum”, explains DeVito. “Not like as slick, and maybe not as savvy, but he’s a showman, he’s a barker, he’s a guy who wants to get people in and have a good time and enjoy themselves.” (Disney) More

Dumbo is very much the star of the film, but in this version, the animals don’t talk. Although the film is largely told from the flying elephant’s perspective, screenwriter Ehren Kruger has built out the human world of the circus he’s born into to do the narrative heavy lifting.

To play Max Medici, the down-on-luck ringmaster of Dumbo’s Medici Brothers Circus, Burton turned to Danny DeVito. Following Batman Returns and Big Fish, this this completes the pair’s “Circus Trilogy”, with DeVito playing a circus barker, with a twist.

Rather than having a side hustle as a supervillain (Batman Returns), or being a secret werewolf, this ringmaster’s surprise is his non-existent twin brother.

“We do this gag, because I have a brother – it’s the Medici Brothers Circus – but there’s no other brother,” laughs DeVito. “So we wanted to make the other brother 8 inches taller.”

“We had some fun will the tall one,” says Oscar-winning costume designer Coleen Atwood, “because we made these boots with stilts.”

‘I wish I had a picture of me as the brother, because it’s really crazy,” adds DeVito.

Michael Keaton’s character may seem familiar

Keaton’s Vandevere “wears a grey toupee, which is quite fetching”, explains costume designer Coleen Atwood. “He’s an impresario, he’s a showman. So he’s a little bit flashy.” (Disney) More

