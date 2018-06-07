Dylan Farrow calls Woody Allen's #MeToo comments 'a calculated PR strategy'

Dylan Farrow has slammed Woody Allen’s recent comments on the #MeToo movement, calling them ‘a calculated PR strategy’.

Farrow, who says she was molested by her father Allen when she was a child, took to Twitter to take the remarks to task.

“All Woody Allen’s recent antics demonstrate his desperation to salvage a now faltering career,” she wrote.

“Everything he says now is nothing more than calculated PR strategy in an attempt to undermine the credible allegations against him.

“We’re all wiser to that now and know the lengths powerful men will go to in order to demean and silence their victims.”

My statement on Woody Allen’s latest remarks: pic.twitter.com/U0E5SK4TyG — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) June 5, 2018





Allen told an news show in Argentina that he should be a ‘poster boy’ for the #MeToo movement, for his work championing women in his films.

“It’s funny, I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement because I’ve worked in movies for 50 years, I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses… and not a single one, big ones, famous ones, have ever, ever, suggested any kind of impropriety at all,” he said.

Woody Allen (Credit: DPA) More

“I’m in principle, and in spirit, completely in favour of their bringing to justice genuine harassers.

“Now, if innocent ones get swept up in there, that’s very sad for the person, it’s unjust, but otherwise, I think it’s a very good thing to expose harassment.”

He has long denied his daughter’s claims of abuse, saying that she has been coached by her mother, his ex-wife Mia Farrow.

Allen went on to say that he resents being considered alongside other men accused of sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.

“What bothers me is that I get linked in with them,” Allen said.

“People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse, and abuse, and abuse, and I, who was only accused by one woman, in a child custody case, which was looked at, and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.

“This is something that had been thoroughly analyzed 25 years ago by all the authorities and all came to the conclusion that it was not true. And that was the end and I continued with my life.”

