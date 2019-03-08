Early reactions to 'Shazam' compare it to 'Big', 'Ghostbusters' and 'The Goonies'

While Marvel’s Captain Marvel is being compared to 2016’s Ghostbusters, DC’s Captain Marvel (the characters have the same name, it’s a whole thing), Shazam is being compared to the original Ghostbusters, as well as a whole bunch of your favourite films in a series of early reactions.

Bloggers have seen the film early, and it’s almost exclusively good news.

#Shazam is an absolute joy. Both definitely in the DCEU and nothing at all like any DCEU movie so far, it’s funny, warm, good hearted and silly and the cast is terrific. Watch out for our review soon. pic.twitter.com/NNPU5hqNtv — Den Of Geek UK (@denofgeek) March 8, 2019





#Shazam is a laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once. It’s clever, fun and heroic with an obvious nod to 80s classics like Big, Ghostbusters, The Goonies etc. @joblocom @ShazamMovie — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) March 8, 2019





#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 8, 2019





Shazam! is the superhero film that you never knew you needed. Zachary Levi was born to play this role. Ridiculously entertaining & non-stop fun from start to finish. Loved every character & all of the pop culture references. This is what going to the movies is all about. #Shazam pic.twitter.com/SxCcCTy2ZB — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) March 8, 2019





#Shazam is big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before. Definitely in the vein of Tom Hanks' BIG, but with superhero action & lots of Batman and Superman references. I dug this film so much I wanted to give it a bear hug at the end. DC's movies keep getting better pic.twitter.com/WQJgo61gMg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 8, 2019





#Shazam is a super-powered BIG & I LOVED every second of it. A colorful, vibrant, vital addition to the DCEU. Vivid character-driven action, heartrending central relationships & fully earned, totally satisfying emotional moments. Super hilarious. Super thrilling. Super awesome! pic.twitter.com/KelHZ5YzFq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 8, 2019





#SHAZAM! is pure joy that would have been right at home in the Amblin era. It has huge heart, loads of laughs, and even a few (welcome) scares. @ponysmasher combines classic charm and modern irreverence to create a thrilling superhero adventure for all. #SHAZAMMovie pic.twitter.com/3S7OYIjVos — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) March 8, 2019





I absolutely loved #Shazam! It's my favorite DC film yet. Zachary Levi as Shazam was perfect casting and the kids absolutely steal the show. It's an amazing family movie with dope fight scenes and great humor! You guys are going to love it. pic.twitter.com/pZd5oORVA3 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 8, 2019





Yeah, looks like there’s plenty to be excited about there. Lifting the review embargo almost a month before release is a pretty bold move on Warner Brothers’ part, especially as the WB marketing bods have done it during the opening weekend of the MCU’s Captain Marvel.

Perhaps they’ve got plenty of Shazam trailers running before Captain Marvel, and were so confident the reviews would be good, they wanted to give people something to Google.

Or maybe they’ve read the writing on the wall, sniffed some blood in the water, and decided to kick Marvel when they’re down. Combined with their snaffling of James Gunn, could we finally be about to see the power dynamic between the MCU and the DCEU starting to shift?

One thing’s certain, following the success of Aquaman, and with the seemingly inevitable success of Shazam, the DCEU is in a far strong position than they were when they were CGI-ing Superman’s moustache away for Justice League. How they’ve managed to go from that, to this, is a pretty amazing story.

Whatever the reason for the advance information drop, we couldn’t be more excited for Shazam, which flashes into UK cinemas on 5 April.



