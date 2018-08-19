Ed Westwick will 'be back to work very soon' after sexual assault case dropped

Prosecutors said the witnesses were ‘not able to provide information’ to prove the accusations ‘beyond reasonable doubt’: Getty

Ed Westwick has said he is “delighted” to make his return to TV screens after three allegations of sexual assault were dismissed in the US.

The Los Angeles District Attorney last month said they would not pursue the cases against the actor – best known for Gossip Girl – despite the first two accusers having identified witnesses.

Prosecutors said the witnesses were “not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt”. They said they were unable to contact the third alleged victim.

Speaking about the case for the first time since the result was announced, Westwick told TMZ: “I’m delighted everybody got it right. I’ll be back to work very soon.”

The 31-year-old actor vehemently denied the “unverified and provably untrue” allegations when two women accused him of rape in November.

In a statement posted on his social media soon after the initial allegations, Westwick said: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude that I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.”

Prosecutors said other women had alleged unwanted touching against the actor, but that these claims would not be pursued because they fell outside the statute of limitations.

After the allegations emerged last year, the BBC cut Westwick out of its Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence, he was replaced by Christian Cook, and “paused” filming on White Gold. Whether filming will begin on the second series of the BBC Two comedy remains unknown.