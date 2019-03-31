Edgar Wright says ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ was contrived to blag free ice cream

Simon Pegg, Edgar Wright and Nick Frost arriving for the world premiere of The World’s End, at the Empire Leicester Square, London. (Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images)

Director Edgar Wright has revealed the reason behind the ‘Cornetto Trilogy’ gimmick – to try and get free ice creams.

Wright, who along with Simon Pegg, created Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, and The World’s End, which, collectively are known as The Cornetto Trilogy due to each movie referencing the frozen treat – and he has now explained the reasoning behind the idea.

The director took to Twitter yesterday (30 March) to mark the fifteenth anniversary of the London premiere of Shaun of the Dead. The Zombie Romantic Comedy, or zom-rom-com, was directed by Wright, and starred Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield and Bill Nighy, amongst others.

Wright tweeted:“Last night was 15 years since the London premiere of ‘Shaun Of The Dead’. It was such a great night, possibly my favourite after party too. I look back and wonder why we never got our s**t together to take a group photo of the cast!”

“Also: at the after party they gave out free Strawberry Cornettos (as featured in the movie) so me and Simon contrived to mention Cornettos in the next one as a way of getting more free ice cream next time around… (we didn’t)”

“We did get some for The World’s End though… 2 out of 3 ain’t bad.”

Since Shaun of the Dead was released in 2004, those involved have gone on to enjoy hugely successful careers. Pegg went on to be involved in several Star Trek movies, as well as starring in franchises such as Star Wars and Mission: Impossible. Wright has taken the helm of highly successful movies such as the Oscar nominated Baby Driver and Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.

Not bad considering the pair who also worked together to create cult TV comedy Spaced, just wanted to score some free ice cream.



