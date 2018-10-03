Egyptian airline stands by surreal 'fake interview' with Drew Barrymore after it goes viral

Egyptian airline EgyptAir is standing by a ‘surreal’ interview with actress Drew Barrymore in its in-flight magazine, after it went viral.

The piece, which contains numerous grammatical errors and odd quotes supposedly from the actress, appeared in the magazine Horus, pages from which were tweeted by political writer Adam Baron.

This interview with Drew Barrymore in the Egypt Air in flight magazine is, umm, surreal. pic.twitter.com/fN3lNHXbL0 — Adam Baron (@adammbaron) October 2, 2018





But Barrymore’s reps later said that she ‘did not participate’ in the article, and that they are ‘working with the airline PR team’.

However, EgyptAir is now standing by the piece, which has been branded a ‘fake’, tweeting: “This is a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla, former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes.”

Dear sir, this a professional magazine interview conducted by Dr. Aida Tekla Former president of the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) and one of the voting members of the Golden Globes. — EGYPTAIR (@EGYPTAIR) October 3, 2018





Egyptian-born Dr. Aida Takla-O’Reilly – the tweet spells her name ‘Tekla’, as does the magazine byline itself– was indeed elected president of the HFPA in 2011.

But as for the content of the article, the quotes reputedly from Barrymore are consistently baffling.

It claims that the Charlie’s Angels star has left the limelight to concentrate on the ‘crucial role’ of being a mother, and that she ‘will only resume my career when I feel that my daughters can depend on themselves’.

However, she’s appeared in Netflix horror-comedy show Santa Clarita Diet since 2017, with a new series set for the New Year.

She also narrates the US version of First Dates, and also appeared in Netflix comedy series Insatiable.

The article also makes some pretty brutal remarks about her personal life too, ‘Tekla’ opening the article by writing: “Despite being unstable in her relationships most of her life, despite the several unsuccessful marriages and despite the busy life of stardom that dominated her life for several years; the beautiful American Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore has recently decided to temporary [sic] take an unlimited vacation to play her most crucial role as a mother.”

It goes on: “It is known that Barrymore has had almost 17 relationships, engagements and marriages; psychologists believe that her behavior is only natural since she lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce when she was only 9 years.

“Ever since that time, she has been subconsciously seeking attention and care from a male figure; but unfortunately things do not always go as planned and she has not yet succeeded in any relationship for various reasons.”

Ooof.

Other strange direct quotes from Barrymore also have her saying: “I cannot deny that women made a great achievement over [the] past century, there is significant progress recorded by people who study women status throughout history.

“This is naturally reflected on women in the west who will not be satisfied unless they gain the rights they deserve to the society. This is especially true since women exert tremendous efforts that men are incapable of exerting due to their numerous commitments and obligations.”

On slimming down after the birth of her kids, she supposedly added: “I find this a great opportunity to encourage every woman who is overweight to work on regaining her beauty and body, especially that it is not as hard as one may think; it is all about determination and following the appropriate diet under the supervision of a physician.”

Confused? Us too.

