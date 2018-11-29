Eiza Gonzalez Lands Key Role in ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff ‘Hobbs and Shaw’

“Baby Driver” star Eiza Gonzalez has joined the ensemble of Universal’s “Fast and Furious” spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

The role was a last-minute addition, and sources say execs favored Gonzalez, but scheduling had to be worked out with Legendary’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” which features Gonzalez and is also about to begin shooting.

Idris Elba and Vanessa Kirby are also on board with David Leitch directing. “Fast and Furious” architect Chris Morgan penned the script.

The film will see the titular, often-at-odds pair teaming up. It is unknown who Gonzalez will be playing.

Since his arrival in the franchise’s fifth installment, Universal has tried to find a way to spin off Johnson’s Hobbs character, given his popularity with fans. Statham joined the series in the seventh movie, and considering the chemistry between the two actors in 2017’s “The Fate of the Furious,” Universal took action on plans to develop a spinoff. It hits theaters on July 26, 2019.

Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions partners, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, are producing along with Statham, and Morgan for his eponymous production company. Kelly McCormick, Steve Chasman, Amanda Lewis, Ainsley Davies, and Ethan Smith will executive produce.

Exec VP of production Mark Sourian and VP of production Jay Polidoro will oversee the project at Universal.

Gonzalez has been on a roll since her breakout in Sony’s “Baby Driver” and has a handful of upcoming projects set to bow over the next year, starting with the Robert Zemeckis film “Welcome to Marwen,” which debuts this Christmas. She follows that up with the Fox movie “Alita: Battle Angel” and “Paradise Hills,” which just got in to Sundance.

She recently finished production on the Sony project “Bloodshot” and is also attached to star in the “Kung Fury” feature film.

She is repped by CAA.

