'Eleven' co-director Sean Cronin shares his unlikely journey from extra to director

With 2018 marking the Centenary of the end of the Great War, there’ve been a number of films released looking back at the Armistice of 1918.

From Peter Jackson’s superb documentary They Shall Not Grow Old to Journey’s End, the film adaptation of R. C. Sherriff’s play starring Asa Butterfield and Toby Jones and now Eleven, a smaller release from Evolutionary Films, promises to offer an alternate look at the historical event.

The passion project of co-directors Sean Cronin and Rock Salt (available on digital download now) is an intimate look at the soldiers caught up in the conflict on the final day of the four-year war, and the folly of that final order to ‘go over the top’ one last time.

Yahoo spoke with Cronin to learn more about his journey from appearing as a background extra in films like The Mummy, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, and The World Is Not Enough to making his directorial debut in 2017.

Here’s what the filmmaker had to tell us about working with some of the biggest filmmakers on the planet, and the skills he picked up from them.

Yahoo Movies UK: You have a lot of amazing films on your IMDB – many uncredited, including Star Wars and Harry Potter – can you give us a history of your journey?

Sean Cronin: I was stopped in the Portobello Road around 20 years ago by a casting director and she said: “you look really evil, do you want to be in The Mummy?”

Two days later I found myself shaved from head to foot, including my legs and eyebrows, painted gold and wearing a nappy. That was kind of the beginning of my journey. When I walked onto that $200M set I was totally in awe. They had literally re-built ancient Egypt. It was there that I met legendary late Director of Photography Adrian Biddle (The Mummy, Bridget Jones’s Diary, The World is Not Enough).

I then got a little supporting role in The World Is Not Enough, where I again met Adrian, along with iconic action stunt co-ordinator Vic Armstrong (The Golden Compass, Die Another Day, The Amazing Spider-Man) and we became friends.

I did a few more extra roles in Star Wars, The Mummy Returns, and Harry Potter films, but instead of waiting in the green room for the sandwiches I would always sit on the set and watch the director and the cinematographers and it was where that I began to learn my craft.

I made a conscious decision to give up extra work and get a proper agent and I never looked back. Since then instead of dying in the first 10 minutes of blockbusters, I started playing the main villain finally staying alive, at least until the end of a film (although I always seem to die in the end) and getting paid a bit more.

I recently played ‘Kane’ in Kill Kane opposite Vinnie Jones, where Vinnie played the ‘goodie’ opposite my ‘baddie’, which must have been a first for him. Through all of this I was always drawn to cinematography and directing and being behind the camera, as I knew it was a higher calling. Since then I have directed many music videos, commercials, short films and been Director of Photography on a few features. Eleven is my feature directorial debut alongside talented writer and co-director Rock Salt.

What was the most surprising thing you learned about the armistice through making Eleven?

November the 11th 2018, Armistice day was probably the most important centenary any of us will ever witness in our lifetimes, with over 11 million dead and 23 million wounded in the conflict.

I learned of the enormous sacrifice of those brave souls and the terrible futility and stupidly of war. I am sure they all thought ‘The Great War’ was the war to end all wars but alas, as history, and probably the future, has shown/will show us it was not or is not to be.

Why is it important that this story continues to be told?

We must continue to tell this story so that we, and the generations that follow us, remember the sacrifices made by our ancestors.

