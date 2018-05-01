Elizabeth Olsen wishes her Avengers: Infinity War outfit was less revealing

Elizabeth Olsen has said that she would much rather her costume in the Avengers movies showed less of her cleavage.

The actress, who plays Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, also compared her outfit to those worn by other women in the Marvel movies.

Asked if she could tweak anything about her garb, she told Elle magazine: “It would just not be a cleavage corset. I like corsets, but I’d like it to be higher. Everyone has these things that cover them — Tessa Thompson [Valkyrie] does, Scarlett [Black Widow] does.

“I would like to cover up a bit. It’s funny because sometimes I look around and I’m just like — ‘wow, I’m the only one who has cleavage,’ and that’s a constant joke because they haven’t really evolved my superhero costume that much.”

Things could be worse, of course.

“But then you look at where it started in the comic books and it was a leotard and a headband so… oh, it’s horrible, it’s so horrible,” she went on.

“So at least they know that’s not cool. But then they made Wonder Woman, you know? And that’s what she’s in.

“I think of the costumes and what we have to wear – it’s more about iconic images, because that’s what these movies are…. I think that’s the goal with the costumes, and it’s not representing the average woman.”

And while she’d rather a shade more modesty, she reckons that in the main Marvel is getting things right in terms of inclusivity.

“That’s why I like working with Marvel, because its almost like they’re not trying to slap anyone over the head with it, but they recognize that they have such a huge platform, and they’re using it to be as inclusive as they can with their storylines and representing the world,” she continued.

“That’s why [Black] Panther felt like such a huge thing in culture, and they’re aware of it, and their goal is to not make the same stories that have happened over and over and over again. I think that’s why the movies continue to be successful from a story and tone point of view.”

Avengers: Infinity War is Olsen’s fourth Marvel movie, beginning with a cameo in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, and then Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, with her fifth set to be the so-far untitled Avengers 4, released next year.

