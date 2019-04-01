Elton John Backs George Clooney's Call For Brunei Hotels Boycott Over Anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Sir Elton John has backed George Clooney’s calls to boycott luxury hotels owned by the Sultan Of Brunei, after the country announced the introduction of new anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Brunei, a south-east Asian country with a population of about 430,000 people, could from April 3 hand a death sentence to anyone found guilty of homosexual acts or adultery, with punishments including whipping and stoning.

Elton John More

The laws, as part of the country’s interpretation of Sharia Law, also introduce amputation of the hands or feet as punishment for robbery, according to an announcement by the country’s attorney general.

In response, Hollywood star George demanded a boycott of exclusive hotels owned by the Sultan Of Brunei, three of which are in the UK, including London’s The Dorchester and 45 Park Lane.

Sir Elton, who married husband David Furnish in 2014, has now joined Clooney in calling for a boycott and said he has “long refused” to stay at the hotels.

I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right. Wherever we go, my husband David and I deserve to be treated with dignity and respect - as do each and every one of the millions of LGBTQ+ people around the world. — Elton John (@eltonofficial)

March 30, 2019

I commend my friend, #GeorgeClooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of #Brunei - a place where gay people are brutalized, or worse - by boycotting the Sultan’s hotels.https://t.co/8ymurW7hqm — Elton John (@eltonofficial)

March 30, 2019

He said: “I believe that love is love and being able to love as we choose is a basic human right.

“I commend my friend, #GeorgeClooney, for taking a stand against the anti-gay discrimination and bigotry taking place in the nation of #Brunei – a place where gay people are brutalized, or worse – by boycotting the Sultan’s hotels.

“Our hearts go out to the good, hardworking employees of properties owned by the Sultan of Brunei, many of whom we know to be gay.

“We must send a message, however we can, that such treatment is unacceptable. That’s why David and I have long refused to stay at these hotels and will continue to do so.

“We hope you will join us in solidarity.”

George Clooney More

In his call for a boycott last week, George wrote: “Every single time we stay at or take meetings at or dine at any of these nine hotels we are putting money directly into the pockets of men who choose to stone and whip to death their own citizens for being gay or accused of adultery.

Story continues