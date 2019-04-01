Avengers: Endgame Will Be 'Bigger' Than Infinity War , Teases Black Panther Star Winston Duke

Avengers: Endgame is almost here — and one of the stars is hyping up just how great it will be.

Winston Duke, who played fan-favorite M’Baku in Marve’s Black Panther, teased that the second part of the Avengers’ epic showdown with Thanos (Josh Brolin) will be even bigger than last year’s blockbuster hit Infinity War.

“Honestly, what I can tell you is that it’s bigger than Infinity War … It’s going to be a lot of fun, going to be crazy, and they have a way of still topping themselves when you feel like they might have jumped the shark,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “They still have a way of making it new.”

RELATED: Thor Tries to Intimidate Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in New Avengers: Endgame Trailer

Winston Duke in Black Panther | Matt Kennedy/Marvel Studios 2018 More

Infinity War left off with the heartbreaking effect of Thanos’ deadly snap, which turned half the earth’s population to dust. Among those who vanished were major superheroes like Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

RELATED: Get Your Popcorn Ready! Avengers: Endgame Has a Reported Runtime of 3 Hours and 2 Minutes

Duke said he was just as overwhelmed by all the deaths as fans were after watching them turn to dust.

“I went through the same thing, too,” he revealed. “I just went back to the comic books, because I didn’t know anyone was going to die. They shot things separate. Even some of the people who died didn’t know they were going to die. So, I just went back to the comic books.”

Duke currently stars in Jordan Peele’s Us, which is now playing.