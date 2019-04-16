Child's Play remake finally reveals first look at new Chucky

That terrorizing tyke Chucky has so far stayed in the background for most of the promotional campaign for the new Child’s Play (out June 21). But a new image finally shows off the flame-haired, knife-wielding killer doll in all his flame-haired, knife-wielding “glory.” It has also been announced that the new trailer for the film will be released on Thursday.

Child’s Play stars Aubrey Plaza as a mother who gives her son (Gabriel Bateman) a toy doll for his birthday, unaware of its more sinister nature. The film costars Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry, and Mark Hamill, who voices Chucky.

The new Child’s Play is produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg, who also oversaw 2017’s It and that film’s upcoming sequel. The MGM/Orion Pictures project is written by Tyler Burton Smith and directed by Norwegian filmmaker Lars Klevberg.

“Child’s Play was, and is, one of my all-time horror movies and it was one of my introductions to horror,” Klevberg told EW last year. “I got the script [for the remake] and it was really really good, and I knew it was from the producers from It, and I jumped in immediately.”

Watch the first trailer for Child’s Play above and see that new image of Chucky, below.

Orion Pictures More

Related content: