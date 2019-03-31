Game of Thrones ' Isaac Hempstead Wright Says It's Been 'Difficult to Make Friends' at College

While going off to college is a time when many students form lifelong friendships, the experience proved to be more difficult for Game of Thrones star Isaac Hempstead Wright.



Weeks before the eighth and final season of GoT premieres on April 14, 19-year-old Wright spoke with Esquire about the HBO series coming to an end — and how playing Bran Stark has impacted his off-camera life, specifically entering the university scene.

“I walked in and this girl just looked at me. And I was like: ‘Hello’, and they were like ‘Hi(!)’. I went down to get some more stuff and when I came back, they’d had like a flat conference to say: Oh my god, what the f— is going on,” Wright said of starting school at the University of Birmingham. “We went for dinner and they didn’t actually say anything until, eventually, one of their mates was like: ‘So apparently you’re in Game of Thrones?!’ I went out to some awful club night, and it was just … a massacre.”

After beginning school, Wright said that he received an influx of emails from the student body.

“Because your email is public domain, I got like, billions of emails from people going: ‘Hi Three-Eyed Raven!’ I was just trying to find out where my next lecture was,” he told the outlet. (Read the full interview on Esquire‘s website).

Although Wright said that he “had the nicest flatmates,” he quickly realized that he wouldn’t be able to have the same experience as many fellow students due to him starring on the drama.

“But it made it quite difficult to make friends. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to have a normal university experience, which is kind of sad,” he explained.

Wright added that he “couldn’t relax and go out and have a drink or get drunk or whatever, because if I did someone would be like: ‘I saw Bran and he was all f—ed up.’ “

“I was a bit of a hermit,” he told Esquire. “My ex-girlfriend came up to visit and we just sat in my room for a week.”

Prior to becoming a celebrity, Wright said that he “was just a typical kid.”

“Hanging out in the woods. Playing football,” he said in the interview. “I grew up properly in the countryside proper — nothing there, no shops or anything. Even when the show started to get big, my friends were too young to watch it. It was actually all the teachers who were big fans — it gave me a lot of kudos with them.”

