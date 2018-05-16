Emilia Clarke says Brad Pitt bidding £90,000 to watch Game of Thrones with her was 'weirdest experience of my life'

Emilia Clarke still can’t quite believe that Brad Pitt once bid almost £90,000 to watch an episode of Game of Thrones with her.

Back in January, at a fundraiser for Sean Penn’s charity which provides aid for Haiti, Pitt went up to $120,000 for the opportunity for an audience with Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons herself.

However, he was beaten to the prize by the final bidder, who stumped up a staggering $160,000.

A source at the time told Us Weekly: “Emilia was covering her mouth and giggling. Leo [DiCaprio] enthusiastically watched the whole auction, turning his head back and forth between Brad and Emilia. [Pitt] laughed hysterically when he gave up and they called him out for it.”

Emilia Clarke and Brad Pitt (Credit: Getty Images) More

And she still can’t quite believe it.

As for the actual screening, she told Yahoo Movies in the US that it has happened and that ‘it was a bit of a surreal evening’.

“It was good. Yeah, it was the most surreal moment of my entire life.”

Of the auction itself, she says: “It was the weirdest experience of my entire life. I thought my head was going to explode. I went bright red and couldn’t stop smiling. It was amazing. I texted everyone I knew.

“After it happened I pretty much called my entire phone book and was like, ‘I just need everyone to know this happened to me.’”

Who eventually outbid Pitt is not known – they asked to remain anonymous – but it was all for a good cause, with the figure contributing to the $3 million that was raised.

Clarke, meanwhile, will next be seen on screen in Star Wars spin-off Solo: A Star Wars Story, due out across the UK on May 24.

Check out what the critics have had to say about it here…

Read more

Harrison Ford on new Solo movie

Remembering Margot Kidder

Solid reviews for Deadpool 2



