Emilia Clarke Has Set Her Sights on a Fairly Major Game of Thrones Souvenir

You’re not the only one who’s struggling to handle the fact that, in just a mere six episodes time, the victor will sit on the Iron Throne, and Game of Thrones will be over forever. Emilia Clarke is feeling pretty emotional about it too and, having paid tribute to the epic show with the perfect Mother of Dragons tattoo, she’s set her sights on the ultimate souvenir to take home, now that filming has wrapped on the eighth and final season.

If you were the real life Daenerys Targaryen, what would you choose to keep from the props cupboard? The signature blonde wigs, perhaps? The horse heart that she chowed down on in season one? Surely one of her original golden dragon eggs? Nope, Emilia is aiming much higher.

Asked by Television Academy at the Emmy Awards if she’d be taking anything from the set, the actress reeled off an understated list. First of all, she joked that she’d love to pack up her co-stars Conleth Hill (Varys), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) to take home, but if that wasn’t possible, then she’d settle for her dragons. For one final option, Emilia suggested: “The throne, obviously! It’s in the car ready to go, no one will miss it.”

Wow, taking home the actual Iron Throne is a real power move that even Daenerys would be proud of. Could this be an accidental hint at who wins the victory seat in the final season?

It’s no secret that Emilia is heartbroken to leave Daenerys and the rest of Westeros behind after fighting for the seven kingdoms since 2011. The 31-year-old actress, who’s already admitted that there were a whole lot of tears on set when filming ended, went on to say: “It’s been a real bittersweet, heartbreaking experience leaving the show. I’m very excited for the next chapter, but for now it’s going to be an excuse for us all to get together and party.”

There is one thing that Emilia definitely won't miss from Westeros, though. She recently confessed to Harper's Bazaar that the famous platinum blonde Targaryen look had done serious damage to her hair off-camera. "My hair was, like, dying!" Emilia confessed. "So I’ve cut it a little bit shorter. It’s almost the shortest it’s been. I’m honestly trying to grow out the blonde, because it’s just killed my hair, and I miss having nice hair! I do like the length, but I wish my hair was longer."

Sigh, the sacrifices we must make to be First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons... am I right, ladies?

