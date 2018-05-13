Emilia Clarke wants Kit Harington for Young Luke

From Digital Spy

With Ron Howard's Solo: A Star Wars Story about to take the galaxy by storm, there's already plenty of talk about some more prequels.

And dragon queen and Solo star Emilia Clarke has weighed in with her thoughts on who should play a young Luke Skywalker if he gets his own project.

Emilia told ET at Solo's LA premiere: "I feel like I have to say Kit Harington. Because I have to, do you know what I mean?"

The Qi'ra actress also spoke about how excited she was to be joining the Star Wars universe.

"My brother was a huge fan, he's my big brother. I was always gonna do everything he told me to do, so I watched them really young [and] got into them from him," she said.

"Then when it all came back the second time around, I became a fan all over again, because it's just... they've taken it to every level.

"And then when they wanted me to be in it, I'm like, 'What? OK!"

Solo isn't released till the end of May and Emilia admitted she's excited about people finally getting to see the film.

"I really cannot wait for someone else to know what happens in this movie," she said. "Oh my god, I can't wait."

Solo: A Star Wars Story will be released in cinemas on May 24 in the UK and May 25 in the US. Book tickets now.

