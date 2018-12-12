Emily Blunt to attend European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns

She will joined by Meryl Streep, Colin Firth and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda will bring a spoonful of sugar to the European premiere of Mary Poppins Returns.

They will be joined by co-stars Colin Firth, Emily Mortimer, Ben Whishaw, Chris O’Dowd and director Rob Marshall for the red carpet event at the Royal Albert Hall.

Colin Firth (Ian West/PA)

Blunt replaces Julie Andrews as the magical nanny, 54 years after the original film based on the books by PL Travers.

Miranda, who is best known for creating the musical Hamilton, plays lamp lighter Jack, an apprentice of chimney sweep Bert, who was played by Dick Van Dyke in the original film.

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The film sees Poppins return to Cherry Tree Lane 30 years after the events in Mary Poppins, to help a grown up Jane and Michael Banks, played by Mortimer and Whishaw, following the death of Michael’s wife.

The film also reunites Blunt with her Into The Woods co-star Streep, who plays the eccentric character Topsy.

Mary Poppins Returns is released in UK cinemas on December 21.