Emily Blunt leads the British charge at Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations

She was recognised for her work on Mary Poppins Returns and The Quiet Place.

Mary Poppins Returns star Emily Blunt led the British charge as the nominations for the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed.

At a ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the actress was recognised for both her lead role in the musical and her supporting part in horror The Quiet Place, in which she appears alongside husband John Krasinski.

Blunt, 35, will face competition in both categories from fellow British talent.

Olivia Colman is up for female actor in a leading role as Queen Anne in historical period comedy-drama The Favourite while Rachel Weisz is recognised in the female supporting actor category for the same film.

Richard E Grant is up for male actor in a supporting role for his part in Can You Ever Forgive Me? while in the television categories Hugh Grant and Anthony Hopkins will go head-to-head in the male actor in a television movie or limited series category.

Grant was nominated for A Very English Scandal while Hopkins was recognised for King Lear.

In a video posted to Twitter, E Grant said the nomination was “the best Christmas present I could’ve had”.

Cannot be blasé about this nomination for the @SAGawards voted for by members of @sagaftra for @cyefm alongside my@partner in crime @melissamccarthy nominated for Best Actress. Yippity doo daaaah! pic.twitter.com/43Kplkltmq — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 12, 2018

Elsewhere, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper will go head to head when the 25th Sag Awards take place next month.

The two leading men have been nominated in the category of outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for Vice and A Star Is Born respectively.

They will be up against Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and BlacKkKlansman’s John David Washington.

In the female category, Blunt and Colman face heavyweight competition in the form of The Wife’s Glenn Close, Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Crazy Rich Asians, the first major Hollywood movie to feature an all-Asian cast in 25 years, is nominated for the outstanding performance by a cast category.

The comedy is nominated alongside A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman and Bohemian Rhapsody.

In the supporting roles, E Grant is up against Mahershala Ali who was recognised for Green Book, along with Timothee Chalamet in Beautiful Boy, Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman, Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born.

