Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda Praise Dick Van Dyke's Energy at 92 in Mary Poppins Returns

The new stars of Mary Poppins Returns had a special treat on set when Dick Van Dyke reprised one of his roles from the original.

The iconic 92-year-old actor makes his triumphant return to the story disguised as Mr. Dawes Sr., and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Emily Blunt were amazed to meet him. The two opened up about the special moment for a new 20/20 special all about the making of Mary Poppins Returns.

“You spend five minutes with Dick Van Dyke and you are more alive than you were before,” Miranda, 38, says in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip while Blunt, 35, laughs alongside him.

“You feel like you’re not doing enough in your life,” she adds.

Mary Poppins Returns More

Van Dyke shocked fans when the sequel trailer dropped earlier this year and showed the legendary actor dancing on a desk — looking exactly the same as he did 54 years earlier in the original opposite Julie Andrews.

“He has more energy at 91 than I ever have in my life, and I’m not an unenergetic person,” Miranda says. “It was such a joy to have him there.”

“The energy and the spirit behind the eyes is extraordinary,” Blunt adds.

Mary Poppins Returns: Behind the Magic – A Special Edition of 20/20 airs on Thursday, November 22 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. ET on ABC.