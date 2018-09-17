Emily Blunt is magical in the new 'Mary Poppins Returns' trailer

After a long wait, the official Mary Poppins Returns trailer is here. The upcoming film, set for a just-in-time-for-Christmas late December release date, stars Emily blunt as Mary Poppins. And judging by the trailer – she will be absolutely magical.

In the two-and-a-half-minutes long trailer, we see Blunt tease her first Mary Poppins Returns song and are introduced to Jack (played by Lin-Manuel Miranda) who is clearly based on Bert’s Dick Van Dyke in the original Mary Poppins.

Paying homage to the 1964 classic Disney movie, we see Mary Poppins Returns switch between animation and live-action, as well as glimpses of Blunt’s additional costars Ben Wishaw, Emily Mortimer and Angela Lansbury.

Mary Poppins Returns is set years after the original tale, and when Jane and Michael Banks are adults. After the siblings experience a tragic loss, Poppins makes her triumphant return in a bid to help them.

Earlier this year Blunt revealed to Variety she was drawn to the role because of its refreshed, darker storyline.

“Rob Marshall [Mary Poppins Returns director] called me a couple of years ago and pitched it to me. The script hadn’t been written and they hadn’t written the songs, they were just crafting a narrative. He explained that this was much more in the same world as the books.

“It’s set in the ’30s during the Great Depression, which is when P.L. Travers wrote them. It was the idea of having a darker backdrop in which hope could reappear from the skies. I loved the idea and I love and believe in him,” she said.





