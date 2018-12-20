Emily Blunt ‘terrified’ after being offered Mary Poppins role

The British actress stars in the remake of the beloved film.

Mary Poppins star Emily Blunt has said she was “terrified” when she landed the famous nanny role.

The British actress follows in the footsteps of Dame Julie Andrews in the remake.

The 35-year-old told The Graham Norton Show: “I was really shocked. The director (Rob Marshall) called me and there was so much charged energy and preamble in the call that I thought he was about to propose!

Host Graham Norton with (left to right) Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw

“I was stunned and don’t quite remember quite what I said, but I was 100% ‘yes’.

“Getting the role was the last thing I expected. I was terrified and scared.”

Her husband, John Krasinski, was in a different mood from his wife while she was filming.

“He was writing (dark thriller) A Quiet Place at the time and I would come home full of joy having danced with penguins,” said Blunt.

“He would emerge from his writer’s den, or ‘cave of horror’, and be like ‘I’ve just killed a kid on page three’.”

Boy George and Culture Club

Friday’s chat show also features Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer, as well as Boy George and Culture Club.

Discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending a performance of his musical Hamilton, its creator Miranda said: “I was scared when I watched with the Duke and Duchess because Meghan knew the lyrics slightly better than I did!”

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday on BBC One at 10.35pm.