Emma Bunton confirms Spice Girls animated superhero movie

Emma Bunton has confirmed plans for a Spice Girls animated superhero movie.

Variety previously reported that Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Bunton would voice their likeness in a film with the “girl power” message.

Asked on ITV show This Morning whether plans were in place for an animated superhero film “with feminism at its core”, Bunton replied: “That’s something we are talking about.”

The singer – Baby Spice – was coy about other reunion plans, only saying: “There is definitely something in the pipeline.”

When #SpiceGirls come on the radio and you can't help but dance! 💃 pic.twitter.com/ps6psfcR9e — This Morning (@thismorning) June 6, 2018

Mel B has previously suggested a tour but Bunton said of the prospect: “I’m not sure. I think a few shows would be great.”

She said of Glastonbury, which returns in 2019, “we haven’t been asked but that would be nice” and added of singer-turned-fashion-designer Beckham: “I’m sure she’ll be involved in some way.”

The radio host and singer said of her own plans: “I’m back in the studio having fun with some music on my own.”