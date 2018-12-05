Emma Stone's 'Cruella' will have unique punk vibe

From Digital Spy

Emma Stone's languishing Cruella de Vil project looks set to be back on track.

The Oscar winner was announced to be leading a live-action origin tale of the famous Disney villainess back in 2016, but the movie – titled Cruella – appears to have stalled considerably since that news broke.

However, a new director is now attached and we even have a better idea of what we can expect.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Craig Gillespie – who collaborated with Margot Robbie on the biopic I, Tonya last year – is eyeing up the project. The last we heard, Alex Timbers was on directing duties, but this is the movie business and people come and go quicker than you can say "I want those puppies!".

Timbers reportedly had to pull out of the project because of scheduling conflicts. He's got two major theatre productions opening next year in Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge.

But while things still sound a little bit up in the air, we do have a little titbit about the movie.

The live-action Cruella will be set in the early '80s and offer a unique punk vibe, which all sounds very intriguing.

The titular character first popped up in Disney's 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians, striking fear into the hearts of children, canines and grown-ups alike.

It was actress Glenn Close who then debuted de Vil on the live-action stage 35 years later in the 1996 movie of the same name directed by Stephen Herek.

No pressure at all then, Emma.

