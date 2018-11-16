Emma Stone says she insisted on movie nude scene in 'The Favourite'

Emma Stone has said that she insisted on a nude scene in her new movie The Favourite.

The La La Land actress plays Abigail Mashan in the historical piece, who was involved in a love triangle between Queen Anne, played by Olivia Colman, and Sarah Jennings Churchill, the Duchess of Marlborough.

It’s been directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the Greek filmmaker who shot to fame after his 2015 movie The Lobster.

“I had the sheet up around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “And as we were shooting it and we did a few takes, I said, ‘Can I please just be [naked]?’ I think it’s going to give Sarah something to look at when she sees that I’m not just under the sheet covered up.

“Olivia was like, ‘No, don’t do it!’ Yorgos was like, ‘Are you sure that’s what you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘Absolutely.’ I chose to do it. I was like, this makes sense to me. It’s an absolute [Stone flips the bird] to Sarah.”

It’s the first time that Stone has ever appeared nude on screen.

It comes after Brit actress Claire Foy did quite the opposite, asking for what she deemed to be an unnecessary sex scene in The Girl In The Spider’s Web to be removed from the movie.

“There were originally sex scenes in the movie, and I said ‘Can we just ask the question why that’s in there?’” she told Yahoo Movies.

“I am all for anything as long as it informs the character and the story. So we had those conversations and it was really interesting to have people go ‘Oh yeah, you’re right.’ It was really interesting.”

Director Fede Alvarez ended up removing it.

