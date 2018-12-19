Emma Stone unrecognisable in strange new Paul McCartney video

Is that you, Emma Stone?

The La La Land actress has hooked up with Paul McCartney for the Beatles legend’s new music video for his track Who Cares.

In it, she plays a woman seeking help from McCartney’s Dr. Lorenz, a ‘behavioral hypnotist meteorologist’.

(Credit: Subtractive Inc/Capitol Records) More

There are mime artists, there are swirling hypnotic wheels, and a message about finding someone who cares about you when you’re getting abuse.

Coming across like a cross between David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust and Johnny Depp’s Mad Hatter in the Alice In Wonderland movies, it’s a bold look for Stone.

(Credit: Subtractive Inc/Capitol Records) More

Of the video, McCartney says: “My hope is that if there are kids being bullied – and there are… maybe by listening to this song and watching this video, they might just think it’s not as bad… that it’s the kind of thing you can just stand up to and laugh off and get through.”

Check out the full video here:

The video was created as part of an anti-bullying campaign called #WhoCaresIDo, which McCartney is throwing his weight behind.

Meanwhile, the track features on his latest album Egypt Station, which arrived last September.

