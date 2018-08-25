Emma Watson ‘to star in big screen adaption of Little Women’

She is said to be replacing Emma Stone.

Emma Watson is reportedly set to replace Emma Stone in the latest big screen adaption of Little Women.

The British actress will join Greta Gerwig’s remake after Stone was unable to take part due to a schedule clash, according to Variety.

It is unknown which sister Watson, 28, will play, though production will reportedly begin next month.

Other big names linked to the Gerwig-directed film include Meryl Streep and Laura Dern.

Little Women is a 1868 novel by Louisa May Alcott and features the March sisters in post-civil war America. It has been the subject of several film adaptions, including a 1994 version starring Winona Ryder.

In 2017, the BBC aired a TV mini-series starring Michael Gambon and Angela Lansbury.

Harry Potter star Watson previously played Belle in Disney’s 2017 live action version of Beauty And The Beast.