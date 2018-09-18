Emmys: Wins by Network and Program

The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out Sunday night in Los Angeles, and Netflix edged HBO for the most trophies for any network or streaming service, seven to six, while Amazon and FX tied for third with five apiece. No other network managed for than one.

The big winner among program was Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which took a leading five trophies including Outstanding Comedy Series. HBO’s Game of Thrones won twice — for Outstanding Drama Series and Supporting Actor Peter Dinklage — and FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace took three Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.

The Television Academy certainly spread the wealth during the telecast, doling out its 26 statuettes among 15 programs.

Here is the list of Sunday night’s winners by network/platform, followed by program:

Network

Netflix: 7

HBO: 6

Amazon: 5

FX: 5

ABC: 1

NBC: 1

VH1: 1

Program

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): 5

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX): 3

The Americans (FX): 2

Barry (HBO): 2

The Crown (Netflix): 2

Game of Thrones (HBO): 2

Godless (Netflix): 2

Black Mirror (Netflix): 1

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO): 1

The Oscars (ABC): 1

Saturday Night Live (NBC): 1

Westworld (HBO): 1

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Netflix): 1

Seven Seconds (Netflix): 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1): 1

