Has the emotional plot of 'Frozen 2' been revealed?

The dramatic first trailer for Frozen 2 was unveiled earlier this month (to several hundred million views), with Disney fans making their way at last back to Arendelle.

But other than a determined Elsa trying to power through the waves using her special powers, it gave little away.

One thing that could be gleaned is that Anne, Elsa and Kristoff were about to embark on some kind of journey.

And now, we may know what that journey is – and it’s going to be emotional.

According to the Fine Tooning podcast, which has broken many Disney stories in the past, ‘It is about Anna and Elsa searching for what actually happened to their parents… they’re going to go beyond Arendelle’.





As we know from the first movie – as revealed in a glum interlude in the musical number Do You Want To Build A Snowman – Elsa and Anna’s parents leave the kingdom for what is intended to be a two week trip, the nature of which is never divulged.

But their ship is consumed by the waves, leaving Anna and Elsa orphans, and the heirs to Arendelle.

However how this potential plot for the sequel leaves this, we don’t yet know. Could they still be alive and stranded somewhere? And what was the mission that sent them out into the deadly storm?

It’s likely we may find out all these things.

Writers and co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck have been tight-lipped about the plot of the sequel thus far.

However, Lee told Slashfilm last year: “I think the big thing for me is; we weren’t going to do a sequel. Chris and I were like, ‘That story’s done.’ But then one day we just made the mistake of talking about something and going, ‘Oh my gosh. That’s the thing we still haven’t explored, and it’s important.’ Then I spent time writing these journals as the girls.”

Starring Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad and Evan Rachel Wood, it’s due for release in November this year.

