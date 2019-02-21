Empire actor Jussie Smollett’s ‘faked’ racial attack: what really happened?

Jussie Smollett, an actor known for playing Jamal Lyon in US hip-hop drama Empire, has been catapulted to an international platform after his claims of being a victim of a racist and homophobic attack have turned into one of Hollywood’s most baffling mysteries.

Smollett, who is black, openly gay and a vociferous detractor of Trump’s America, has now handed himself in on accusation of making a false police report, weeks after went to hospital with injuries from being physically attacked by two men who shouted homophobic and racist slurs at him. The incident has now been revealed to be a set-up.

The weeks since the attack on January 29 have seen a strange series of events take place, in which two brothers who were arrested for the attack ended up actively working with Chicago’s police force. Despite Smollett’s lawyers releasing a statement saying he was “further victimised by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying”, it now seems that that is exactly what happened. Smollett himself now faces a felony charge. Here's how events have unfolded so far:

January

A threatening letter is sent to Smollett at the Empire production offices, which are in Chicago.

January 29

At 2am, Smollett tells the police that he has been attacked by two men, who shouted homophobic and racist abuse at him before putting a rope around his neck and covering him in a chemical substance thought to be bleach. He says he believed the attackers to be white, later adding that the attackers mentioned “MAGA country”, referring to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan. The incident, Smollett says, took place in East Lower North Water Street in Downtown Chicago.

Afterwards, he went home and his manager called the police 40 minutes after the attack. He walked into hospital and was X-rayed before being discharged.

According to Anthony Guglielmi, communications officer for the Chicago Police, Smollett had been hesitant to report the incident because he was so well-known. The police say they are treating the attack as “a possible hate crime”.

TMZ.com are the first to report the story, claiming sources confirmed that Smollett was walking home from a Subway sandwich shop when someone shouted at him: “Aren’t you that faggot Empire n-----?”

January 30

As the news breaks, Smollett receives an outpouring of support from notable public figures such as Nancy Pelosi, Ellen Degeneres, Viola Davis, Shonda Rhimes, Joe Biden and Empire co-creator Danny Strong.

Chicago police search through CCTV footage of the area but can’t see any images of the incident, causing some skepticism to begin to form on social media, as the area was one of high-traffic and there are no official witnesses. What is found, however, are two “potential persons of interest wanted for questioning” with their backs to the camera.

The FBI investigate the letter sent to the Empire office the previous week. Smollett’s manager confirms that he was on the phone to the actor during the incident and heard some of what happened.

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

January 31

Trump condemns the attack in an interview, saying it is “horrible” and “doesn’t get worse”. Smollett’s family releases a statement that reads: “Jussie was the victim of a violent and unprovoked attack. We want to be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime. Jussie has told the police everything from the very beginning. His story has never changed, and we are hopeful they will find these men and bring them to justice.”

February 1

Smollett releases his first public statement since the attack. “Let me start by saying that I’m O.K. My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly, I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

He also acknowledges the rising skepticism over his story: “I am working with authorities and have been 100 per cent factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.”

Story continues