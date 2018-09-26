The entire Star Trek television timeline

The Star Trek franchise has broken the fifty-year barrier and continues to boldly go on in the movies and television.
The timeline, as many Trekkies will know, is almost as confusing as River Song's on Doctor Who with various parallel universes, reboots and just plain mucking about going on.
But if we look at the TV adventures only – Star Trek: Enterprise, Discovery, the original series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager – it's slightly more straightforward. Slightly.
Here are the adventures, in chronological order, of the Star Trek television universe...
14bn BC The USS Voyager is transported here by a member of the Q Continuum known as Quinn. (They got back again later.)
200,000 BC The Borg begin their evolution into cybernetic beings.
1805 An ancestor of Jean-Luc Picard takes part in the Battle of Trafalgar.
1850s The Vulcans resume interstellar travel.
1864 The aforementioned Quinn rescues an ancestor of William T Riker, Thaddius Riker, in the American Civil War.
1893 Data, a Starfleet officer from the 24th century, ends up on Earth in this year. USS Enterprise-D crew follow shapeshifting Devidians back to this time, where they have been trying to spread a cholera epidemic. Data's head is accidentally left here and will be recovered by Jean-Luc Picard in 2368.
1947 The real-life events of Roswell, New Mexico turn out to be the first unofficial contact between the human race and the Ferengi when one of their shuttles, from the 24th century, crashes on Earth. The little green men are covered up the US government.
1957 A Vulcan ship crash-lands on Earth in Pennsylvania leading to an unofficial first contact between humans and Vulcans.
1992 - 1996 Superhuman Khan Noonien Singh rules about a quarter of Earth during the "Eugenics Wars" which saw the deaths of over 30 million people (must have missed that on the news). After their defeat, Khan and his followers leave on the SS Botany Bay.
2002 The Earth's first interstellar vessel, Nomad prototype space probe, is launched to seek out new life.
2103 Earth colonies on Mars are established. Non-corporeal serial-killer entity Redjac kills eight women just two years later.
2113 War, poverty, disease, and hunger have almost been eliminated on Earth. A while to go yet guys!
2112 Jonathan Archer is born in Upstate New York. He will become a Starfleet officer and then captain the Enterprise NX-01.
2151 Earth launches Enterprise NX-01.
2161 The United Federation of Planets is founded by Earth, Vulcan, Andoria, and Tellar in San Francisco after winning a war against the Romulans.
2184 Jonathan Archer becomes President of the United Federation of Planets, a position he holds for 8 years.
2230 Half-human / half-Vulcan Spock is born. He will go on to serve on the USS Enterprise with...
2233 ... James Tiberius Kirk. Born in this year, he will go on to captain the same ship.
2256 T'Kuvma begins assembling Klingons into an anti-Federation movement. Gabriel Lorca takes over from Captain Philippa Georgiou when she's killed.
Prisoner Harcourt Fenton "Harry" Mudd (more from him later) and Starfleet Lieutenant Ash Tyler are joined by Lorca aboard a Klingon Vessel.
2256 War breaks out between the Federation and the Klingon Empire. A peace treaty is signed nine years later.
2265 Captain Kirk assumes command of the USS Enterprise for a five-year mission of fun and exploration in the stars.
2266 The USS Enterprise meets Harry Mudd. Using the illegal Venus drug, he plans to sell women to lithium miners on Rigel XII. Kirk & co meet Mudd again in 2268.
2267 The USS Enterprise discovers the SS Botany Bay, with Khan and his followers still inside. Being a nice guy, Captain Kirk leaves them all to colonise the volatile world of Ceti Alpha V, which will have absolutely no repercussions whatsoever... Well, not on telly anyway.
2268 The crew of the USS Enterprise visit Deep Space Station K-7 and have some trouble with an alien species known as Tribbles. At the same time, Captain Benjamin Sisko and his crew travel back from the 24th century to prevent the Klingon assassination of James T Kirk.
2269 The USS Enterprise goes off for further animated adventures and the movies.
2305 Jean-Luc Picard is born in France. He will go on to captain the USS Enterprise-D and be famous for his insistence on making it so.
2330s Data, an artificial intelligence and synthetic life form, is created.
2332 Benjamin Sisko is born in New Orleans. In later life he will be assigned to command Deep Space Nine in the Bajoran sector.
2340s Future captain of the Starfleet starship USS Voyager, Kathryn Janeway, is born in Bloomington, Indiana.
2364 Captain Jean-Luc Picard takes command of the USS Enterprise-D. The ship's first mission, to Farpoint Station, results in an encounter with the entity known as Q.
Lieutenant Tasha Yar, chief of security aboard the USS Enterprise-D, is killed on Vagra II.
2365 After Q takes Picard and the Enterprise far into the future, the United Federation of Planets makes first contact with the Borg. It doesn't end well.
Dr Beverly Crusher leaves the USS Enterprise-D and is replaced by Dr Katherine Pulaski, though she will return a year later. Geordi La Forge is promoted to full lieutenant and made chief engineer whilst Worf is permanently made the ship's security chief.
2367 The USS Enterprise-D unsuccessfully tries to destroy the Borg cube and Captain Picard is assimilated, becoming Locutus of Borg. As a result, they cannot join the fleet situated at Wolf 359 and William T Riker is promoted to captain of the Enterprise.
A total of 39 Federation starships are destroyed at the Battle of Wolf 359 by the Borg and over 10,000 people die, including Benjamin Sisko's wife. The Borg Collective is destroyed and Picard is returned to the Enterprise.
2368 Spock, now an ambassador for the Federation, has been working on the planet Romulus in a bid to reconcile its people with the Vulcans.
2369 Montgomery Scott, former crew member of the USS Enterprise under Captain Kirk, is discovered to be alive in the USS Jenolan.
Mining station Terok Nor is renamed Deep Space Nine, where the Enterprise-D offloads equipment and personnel. Commander Benjamin Sisko and Lieutenant Jadzia Dax discover the Bajoran wormhole, its terminus situated near to Deep Space Nine.
2370 A 'Demilitarized Zone' is established between the Federation and the Cardassian Union through the signing of a treaty.
The small-screen adventures of Captain Picard and the Enterprise come to an end, in favour of big screen outings.
2371 Captain Janeway takes command of the Intrepid-class USS Voyager shortly before it is zapped into the distant Delta Quadrant, beginning their adventures on an estimated 75-year journey home. (It won't take that long.)
2374 Captain Benjamin Sisko and his crew travel back to 2268 and suffer some trials and tribulations whilst preventing the Klingon assassination of James T Kirk at Deep Space Station K-7.
2375 The television adventures of Deep Space Nine come to an end.
2378 Voyager returns to Earth, thus ending their small-screen journey.
