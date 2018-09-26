The entire Star Trek television timeline

From Digital Spy

The Star Trek franchise has broken the fifty-year barrier and continues to boldly go on in the movies and television.

The timeline, as many Trekkies will know, is almost as confusing as River Song's on Doctor Who with various parallel universes, reboots and just plain mucking about going on.

But if we look at the TV adventures only – Star Trek: Enterprise, Discovery, the original series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine and Voyager – it's slightly more straightforward. Slightly.

Here are the adventures, in chronological order, of the Star Trek television universe...

14bn BC The USS Voyager is transported here by a member of the Q Continuum known as Quinn. (They got back again later.)

200,000 BC The Borg begin their evolution into cybernetic beings.

1805 An ancestor of Jean-Luc Picard takes part in the Battle of Trafalgar.

1850s The Vulcans resume interstellar travel.

1864 The aforementioned Quinn rescues an ancestor of William T Riker, Thaddius Riker, in the American Civil War.

1893 Data, a Starfleet officer from the 24th century, ends up on Earth in this year. USS Enterprise-D crew follow shapeshifting Devidians back to this time, where they have been trying to spread a cholera epidemic. Data's head is accidentally left here and will be recovered by Jean-Luc Picard in 2368.

1947 The real-life events of Roswell, New Mexico turn out to be the first unofficial contact between the human race and the Ferengi when one of their shuttles, from the 24th century, crashes on Earth. The little green men are covered up the US government.

1957 A Vulcan ship crash-lands on Earth in Pennsylvania leading to an unofficial first contact between humans and Vulcans.

1992 - 1996 Superhuman Khan Noonien Singh rules about a quarter of Earth during the "Eugenics Wars" which saw the deaths of over 30 million people (must have missed that on the news). After their defeat, Khan and his followers leave on the SS Botany Bay.

2002 The Earth's first interstellar vessel, Nomad prototype space probe, is launched to seek out new life.

2103 Earth colonies on Mars are established. Non-corporeal serial-killer entity Redjac kills eight women just two years later.

2113 War, poverty, disease, and hunger have almost been eliminated on Earth. A while to go yet guys!

