'Entourage' star Jeremy Piven 'swears at fundraiser crowd for not laughing at his jokes'

Mr Selfridge actor Jeremy Piven is plotting a move towards a career in stand-up comedy, but after a performance for a fundraiser in Beverly Hills at the weekend, he may want to rethink his set.

According to reports, he concluded his performance by telling the crowd ‘f**k you all’, after his jokes are said to have fallen flat.

Piven, who played the abrasive talent agent Ari Gold in the HBO series Entourage, was booked to perform at Face Forward, a charity benefit for victims of domestic abuse and sex trafficking.

But his offensive material reportedly received scant applause, he is said to have turned on his audience.

“I just decided to retire based on this applause,” he is reported as saying.

Winding up a set which featured vulgar jokes about sex acts, he said: “This is a tough room by the way. Tough room. Oh I knew it. I knew it. I just decided I’m doing a two hour set because you’re not giving me love. So f*** you all.”

Some guests at the event wondered why Piven had been booked at all, considering that he has faced allegations of sexual abuse from several women, claims he has denied.

“People there were wondering why Jeremy was there at this very serious event,” one told the Daily Mail.

“He was surrounded by women who had been through abuse, domestic violence, mental torture from their partners and even acid attacks. The mood in the crowd was one of defiance.

“But he seemed to treat the night as some kind of try out for his stand up work, and it fell flat.”

The event organiser defended the performance, however, and blamed the response to Piven’s material on a ‘noisy room’.

“The Face Forward Gala audience is balancing very serious topics such as domestic violence and human trafficking, with party goers also looking for a great entertaining night to raise money,” they told the Mail.

“For this reason we are a tricky audience for any comedian. Jeremy has been performing to sold out crowds on his comedy tour and specifically canceled a sold out show to host for us.

“He was gracious, hilarious, conscientious of the room and respectful to the founder and our audience. The room was loud and full of 700 people being served dinner and not always paying attention to what was happening on stage including the honorees.

“If you take any joke from any comic out of context it would look inappropriate but it wasn’t and at the end of the day he helped us raise over $500,000 to help victims of [domestic violence] and [human trafficking].”

Piven was first accused of sexual assault in October last year by actress Ariane Bellamar, with a number of other women later coming forward with allegations of instances of alleged groping and other sexual misconduct.

The actor has ‘vehemently denied’ the claims, and voluntarily took a polygraph test to protest his innocence.

In a statement released in January, he said: “As evidenced by the lie detector test I took and passed, I have never forced myself on anyone, nor have I ever exposed myself or restrained anyone against their will. To the contrary, if any woman ever said no, I stopped.”

