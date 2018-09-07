Epic Simpsons fail spotted 25 years after broadcast

An executive producer on The Simpsons has just shared a fail from an old episode of the cartoon – and boy, it’s a biggie.

Matt Selman posted an image from season six of the now iconic TV show, in which a very pregnant Marge tells Homer that they’re going to have their third baby, Maggie.

But can you see what’s wrong with the scene, taken from inside the super recognisable home in Springfield?

Maggie is in photo on wall behind Marge telling Homer she’s pregnant with Maggie pic.twitter.com/uckWDl8qWp — Matt Selman (@mattselman) September 5, 2018





That’s right, Marge is pregnant in the scene but behind them on the wall is framed photograph of their youngest in her signature blue babygro.

D’OH!

The episode titled ‘And Maggie Makes Three‘, aired way back in 1995, and until now no one had noticed the glaring error.

But thanks to the modern world of social media and Mat’s beady eyes, it has now been shared for all to see.

Naturally, Twitter erupted over the gaff, with the shows longest standing writer Al Jean even joking everyone was “fired”.

I hope you’re happy because we just fired SEVENTEEN people for that blunder. Fired. Through. Done. — Al Jean (@AlJean) September 5, 2018





.@thesimpsons I am an anonymous writer within the Simpsons. I must admit that the continuity error in Maggie makes 3 was not spotted by any writer, but by the daughter of a writer on staff. Do not seek to learn more. #lodestar — Al Jean (@AlJean) September 6, 2018





But others suggested there was no mistake, that the photo was in fact a picture of Lisa as a baby (but we’re not convinced).

That’s not a picture of Maggie. It’s a picture of Lisa when she was a baby. — Ruthless Bunny (@ruthlessbunny) September 6, 2018





No don’t! It’s obviously Lisa! Maggie just wears hand-me-downs! — Tyler Brown (@tylerobrown) September 5, 2018





Earlier this year writer Mike Reiss spilled all on some of the biggest Simpsons mysteries, that have bothered fans for the last 30 years in his new book.

Not only did he explain why the characters are yellow, he also dished on the celebs that have refused to do cameos.

There are currently 639 episodes of the classic cartoon across 28 seasons, with season 29 and 30 getting commissioned back in 2016.

Via: Yahoo Be

