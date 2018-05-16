Ethan Hawke and Paul Schrader on how their masterful new 'First Reformed' stands out among summer movies

In a summer movie season dominated by superhero and sci-fi extravaganzas, First Reformed is that rare release — an austere and complex tale about a pious man’s mounting crisis of faith. It’s also, more crucially still, on the shortlist of the year’s best films, a challenging masterwork about anguish and salvation from one of the medium’s most celebrated artists: Paul Schrader, famed for penning Taxi Driver and The Last Temptation of Christ, and for writing and directing (among others) Hardcore, American Gigolo, Cat People, Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters, Affliction, and Auto Focus. Formally rigorous and deeply felt, it’s an exceptional Ethan Hawke-headlined drama that plays like both a tribute to the movies that have long inspired him (by Robert Bresson, Yasujiro Ozu, Andrei Tarkovsky, Ingmar Bergman, and modern Ida auteur Pawel Pawlikowski) and a companion piece to his own oeuvre — something that, Schrader readily admits, is intentional.

“It’s a very conscious summation,” the 71-year-old filmmaker proclaimed a few days before the May 18 theatrical debut of First Reformed. “In the March of 1969, I was a critic for the Los Angeles Free Press, and I went to the theater and saw [Bresson’s] Pickpocket. In that 75 minutes, two things occurred to me, and they kind of changed my life. One was this idea of a spiritual cinematic style, so I wrote a book about that [Transcendental Style in Film]. And the other was this kid in a room, this loner, this guy writing a diary. So these two themes hit the petri dish, and sprouted in different ways, and now 50 years later, they meet.”

Those elements are front and center in First Reformed, which concerns the Rev. Ernst Toller (Hawke), an upstate New York pastor who finds himself wracked with doubt and despair, and who — while initiating a project to write down his thoughts in a daily journal — becomes increasingly consumed by hopelessness after befriending Michael, an environmental activist (Philip Ettinger) and his wife, Mary (Amanda Seyfried). Shot in a 1.37:1 aspect ratio that makes its characters seem boxed in by unseen forces (and the world), the ensuing story is a bleak and harrowing one, and marked by Schrader’s typical incisiveness and ferocity — which, unsurprisingly, is why Hawke, upon first reading the script, knew it was a project he had to undertake.

“What really thrilled me was, I was 20 pages in before the script revealed itself to be so different from most things I read,” the actor says. “It’s written with a meticulous energy that glows off the page. You feel every word chosen specifically, and you feel characters never being one thing. Every character is moving in a surprising fashion. I knew right away that it wasn’t just ‘a Paul Schrader movie.’ It felt like the Paul Schrader movie we’d all been waiting for him to make for a while.”

As such, Hawke couldn’t pass up the opportunity to collaborate with someone who, for those who grew up admiring 1970s American filmmaking, is nothing short of a titan. “If you care about New York cinema, this is the guy who wrote Taxi Driver — say no more, it’s already done,” he said. “He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer the second he did that, and then you add on all the other movies. One of the things I admire about Paul’s career is that, unlike a lot of luminaries, it’s been a wild career. It’s been eccentric, and full of dangerous moves, and surprising twists and turns. It’s very hard to pin down. There’s always something visceral, there’s always something angry, and there’s always something well made about them. Even if you don’t like them, you can tell there’s an artist at work.”





Throughout First Reformed, Schrader slyly shouts out to his favorite films, as well as a few of his own, including a shot of Pepto-Bismol being poured into a glass of whiskey that cinephiles will recognize as an allusion to a similar Alka-Seltzer-centric image from Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver. According to the director, it’s a concoction with real-world origins, because, “When I was writing Taxi Driver, I had an ulcer. I was not well. But I wanted to keep drinking so I could keep writing. So I started mixing Maalox with whiskey, which is a really unsavory drink. But it is a help in a way, because it cut down the acidity of the whiskey. That ended up in Taxi Driver when he pours the brandy in the cereal, and then Marty [Scorsese] did this shot into the Alka-Seltzer. This is just a little tip of the hat to that film, which I thought would be fun.”

