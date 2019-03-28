'Dumbo's Eva Green thinks a 'Bond 25' flashback could be “cheesy” (exclusive)

Eva Green will be swooping into cinemas tomorrow on the back of Tim Burton’s brilliant Dumbo. But film fans most associate the actress with another franchise – Bond.

Bond 25 will be Daniel Craig’s swansong. It’ll be his final turn in James Bond’s tuxedo, and he still has plenty of unfinished business to clear up before he hangs up his licence to kill.

One element of Craig’s time as 007 that still feels a bit unresolved is his relationship with Vesper Lynd, which came to an abrupt (and deadly) end in Casino Royale.

Vesper’s such an integral part of his origin story, Bond 25 director Cary Joji Fukunaga might be tempted to throw in a flashback featuring the character.

But how would the actress who plays her, the brilliant Eva Green, feel about that?

“I really enjoyed the experience of Casino Royale, and it’s such a beautiful movie, and also the fact there was a strong love story in it, made it very unique and strong. I don’t know, it’s always a bit tricky, flashbacks. You don’t want it to be cheesy. God knows. It depends on the writing.”

What does Green think the legacy of Daniel Craig’s Bond films will be?

“Daniel is such a great Bond because he’s so raw and rugged, there’s something very manly, it’s not mannered. There’s something very virile, and I like that.”

That definitely lines up with Green’s recent comments on 007 – dismissing the idea that he should be gender-switched.

“I’m for women, but I really think James Bond should remain a man,” she told Vanity Fair. “It doesn’t make sense for him to be a woman.”

“Women can play different types of characters, be in action movies and be superheroes, but James Bond should always be a man and not be Jane Bond. There is history with the character that should continue. He should be played by a man.”

Dumbo is in UK cinemas tomorrow.