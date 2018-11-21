Eve Hewson, U2 frontman's daughter, prepares for her blockbuster debut

By Elizabeth Di Filippo, Yahoo Canada Style

Bono’s daughter is readying herself for the spotlight.

She may be related to one of the biggest names in rock music, but Eve Hewson is determined to make a name for herself in Hollywood.

In a new interview with InStyle, the 27-year-old actress says she convinced her U2 frontman father and her activist mother, Ali Hewson, to let her move from Dublin to New York to pursue a career in acting when she was barely in her 20s.

After landing her first major role on the short-lived television series The Knick, Hewson has had minor roles in films like Bridge of Spies alongside Tom Hanks and Enough Said starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Now, the Irish actress is priming herself for the release of her latest film, a blockbuster remake of Robin Hood.





“I learned while filming that I’m a good stuntwoman,” Hewson, who plays Maid Marian said. “Now I plan to be the next Tom Cruise.”

Although you may think that the daughter of rock royalty might be interested in hobnobbing with the who’s who of young Hollywood, Hewson prefers to lead a quiet life in Brooklyn. The young star says she would rather stay in and have dinner parties with her older sister, Jordan, and her childhood friends who live nearby.

Eve Hewson and her father, Bono. Image via Getty Images. More

“I’m one of those people who like to fist-bump in the club to the Top 40,” she said. “I’m kind of uncool in that way, but I don’t care. I’ve been around that [scene] my whole life, so it doesn’t get me going.”

After ten years working as an actor, Hewson is letting her work speak for itself.

“Parties are not the things that make me value my work,” she explained. “But I do hope I keep getting invited!”

Robin Hood is in cinemas from 21 November.

Read more

Racial tension ‘lost’ from Robin Hood

Robin Hood director confirms Peaky Blinders movie

Egerton not in Kingsman 3