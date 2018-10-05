1 / 18

‘Lady and the Tramp’ – Release date: 2019 (TBC)

Charlie Bean, who directed The Lego Ninjago Movie, is set to adapt the 1955 canine classic Lady and the Tramp for Disney’s new streaming service. It will be a live action/CGI hybrid in the same vein as Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book. Thor: Ragnarok’s Tessa Thompson will voice Lady, and Justin Theroux Tramp. Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons play their human owners.

Every live-action Disney remake currently in development

Hanna Flint
Contributor

Disney is showing no signs of stopping when it comes to given its classic animations the live-action remake treatment.

The studio has already produced Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast and The Jungle Book to critical and commercial acclaim and soon we’ll be having several more to watch in cinemas.

Here’s every single live-action remake Disney has green-lit and when they’re heading to a movie theatre near you.

Read more
Tim Allen on Toy Story 4’s emotional ending
What will Disney do with Drax?
Everything you need to know about Frozen 2