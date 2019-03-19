Every Marvel movie coming after 'Avengers: End Game'

The arrival of Avengers: Endgame into cinemas will mark the close of the Infinity Saga that has encompassed the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008.

Marvel fans have enjoyed three phases of heroes, from Iron Man to Captain America, Thor to Ant-Man and as we enter Phase 4, a new force of superheroes will be leading the narrative charge.

Some characters have already been introduced while others will be making their MCU debut, so Yahoo Movies UK have compiled a list of the films to come following Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home





Read more Florence Pugh joins Black Widow movie

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the Sony-Marvel Studios crossover franchise in this European adventure set after the events of Endgame. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits the web-slinger to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle the Elementals – four immortal extradimensional humanoids, with power over natural forces.

Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei return as Michelle (MJ), Happy, Ned and Aunt May, respectively, with Cobie Smulders back as Maria Hill and making her Spider-Man debut.

Release date: July 5, 2019

Black Widow

Florence Pugh set for Scarlett Johansson in Marvel’s ‘Black Widow’ spin-off movie More

Natasha Romanoff’s solo film has been a long time coming, some might say too long and actually not worth the effort, but not Kevin Feige who greenlit the movie with Cate Shortland brought on to direct.

Captain Marvel co-writer Jac Shaeffer wrote the script with rewrites coming from Ned Benson though it’s unclear just when and where the movie will be set. Scarlett Johansson will return as the titular hero with Florence Pugh joining the cast in an as-yet undisclosed role.

Filming on Black Widow to begin this summer at London’s Pinewood studios.

Release date: TBC

Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Marvel directors back James Gunn’s reinstatement on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’ More

Read more: Frozen musical coming to the West End stage

After Disney fired Guardians Vol. 1 and 2 director James Gunn for gross old tweets, the filmmaker has now been rehired to make the third installment of the franchise. Gunn had already penned the script but it seems the studio wasn’t scouring too hard for a replacement, much to the happiness of his fans and cast.

Before the director was reinstated Disney had pushed production on the movie back to February 2021 but now its been confirmed that it won’t begin until he has completed his work The Suicide Squad.

Release date: TBC

The Eternals

The Eternals will be directed by Chloe Zhao (Marvel Comics) More

This mystical Marvel movie is set millions of years before the events of the Infinity Saga and “when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans, creating the super-powered individuals” called The Eternals as well as the more villainous group The Deviants.

As the film’s synopsis says, “the two groups went on to battle each other throughout history to see which would eventually become the ultimate race. The story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes in moving amongst humans.”

MCU fans will be aware of the Celestials thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise; Knowhere, the home of the Collector, is actually the head of a dead Celestial while Peter Quill’s dear dad Ego is one of them too. Then there’s Thanos, who is a Titan Eternal himself, while the Kree and Skrull races (seen in Captain Marvel) have their own history with certain Eternals too.

Story continues