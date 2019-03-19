Every Marvel movie coming after 'Avengers: End Game'

The arrival of Avengers: Endgame into cinemas will mark the close of the Infinity Saga that has encompassed the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008.
Marvel fans have enjoyed three phases of heroes, from Iron Man to Captain America, Thor to Ant-Man and as we enter Phase 4, a new force of superheroes will be leading the narrative charge.
Some characters have already been introduced while others will be making their MCU debut, so Yahoo Movies UK have compiled a list of the films to come following Endgame.
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker in the Sony-Marvel Studios crossover franchise in this European adventure set after the events of Endgame. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) recruits the web-slinger to team up with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to battle the Elementals – four immortal extradimensional humanoids, with power over natural forces.
Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei return as Michelle (MJ), Happy, Ned and Aunt May, respectively, with Cobie Smulders back as Maria Hill and making her Spider-Man debut.
Release date: July 5, 2019
Black Widow
Natasha Romanoff’s solo film has been a long time coming, some might say too long and actually not worth the effort, but not Kevin Feige who greenlit the movie with Cate Shortland brought on to direct.
Captain Marvel co-writer Jac Shaeffer wrote the script with rewrites coming from Ned Benson though it’s unclear just when and where the movie will be set. Scarlett Johansson will return as the titular hero with Florence Pugh joining the cast in an as-yet undisclosed role.
Filming on Black Widow to begin this summer at London’s Pinewood studios.
Release date: TBC
Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3
After Disney fired Guardians Vol. 1 and 2 director James Gunn for gross old tweets, the filmmaker has now been rehired to make the third installment of the franchise. Gunn had already penned the script but it seems the studio wasn’t scouring too hard for a replacement, much to the happiness of his fans and cast.
Before the director was reinstated Disney had pushed production on the movie back to February 2021 but now its been confirmed that it won’t begin until he has completed his work The Suicide Squad.
Release date: TBC
The Eternals
This mystical Marvel movie is set millions of years before the events of the Infinity Saga and “when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans, creating the super-powered individuals” called The Eternals as well as the more villainous group The Deviants.
As the film’s synopsis says, “the two groups went on to battle each other throughout history to see which would eventually become the ultimate race. The story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes in moving amongst humans.”
MCU fans will be aware of the Celestials thanks to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise; Knowhere, the home of the Collector, is actually the head of a dead Celestial while Peter Quill’s dear dad Ego is one of them too. Then there’s Thanos, who is a Titan Eternal himself, while the Kree and Skrull races (seen in Captain Marvel) have their own history with certain Eternals too.
No casting announcements have been made just yet but the film will be directed by Chloe Zhao from a script penned by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.
Filming will begin in August 2019 in Atlanta but no release date has been confirmed at this time.
Untitled Black Panther sequel
After the global success of Black Panther, there was no doubt that Ryan Coogler would be back to write and direct Chadwick Boseman in a new adventure though it might take place in the US more than Wakanda this time around.
At the end of the movie, T’Challa and Suri had set up a Wakandan outpost in Oakland, California so they’re set to fight bad guys on American soil. Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Lupita Nyong’o are expected to be back for this second instalment.
Release date: TBC
Shang-Chi
Shang-Chi will mark Marvel’s first superhero movie with an Asian lead and director Destin Daniel Cretton has been hired to helm the project.
The hero is an expert martial artist who after joining the Avengers becomes able to duplicate himself countlessly. Marvel Studios hired David Callaham to write the screenplay and the film is expected to be made up of mostly Asian and Asian-American actors.
Release date: TBC
Untitled Doctor Strange
Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role as the Sorcerer Supreme in a second Doctor Strange movie with filmmaker Scott Derrickson returning to write and direct. The original film set up Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Baron Mordo to return as a villain though it’s unconfirmed if the British actor will be reprising his role.
Nightmare is believed to be one of the villains Strange will contend with and there have been rumours that Namor could potentially make his MCU debut in this sequel (or Black Panther 2), as Universal still owns the rights to the character so the sea-dwelling Marvel star might not be getting his own solo movie just yet.
Filming is set to begin in 2020 but a release date has yet to be confirmed.
Blade
Wesley Snipes said he had been in talks to return as the half-vampire hero in a new franchise with Marvel and people are itching for it to happen.
Snipes’ originally trilogy made over a billion at the box office and now that the rights have reverted back to Marvel it would be foolish not to bring Blade back.
Though it wouldn’t be too much of a shock if the studio recast Snipes with a more contemporary actor and to be honest Mahershala Ali has our vote.
Disney has several release slots on its schedule though movies have not been confirmed for each one at this point. These include May 1 and November 6, 2020; February 12, May 7, and November 5, 2021; and February 18, May 6, and July 29, 2022.