Warning: Contains spoilers for Ant-Man and The Wasp.

While Avengers: Infinity War was mainly noted for how many heroes were instantly wiped out at the climax, there were also some survivors who will live on to (hopefully) revive their lost pals.

As time goes on, the image of exactly who is still out there becomes clearer. Here are all the key MCU characters who are confirmed to be alive and ready for some Avengers 4 action. Well, most of them...