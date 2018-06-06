Watch Lady Gaga sing her way to a likely Oscar nomination in the new 'A Star Is Born' trailer

Like Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand before her, you might say that Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga, was born to be the star of A Star Is Born. The multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter takes center stage alongside Bradley Cooper in the latest version of this oft-told story of a bad romance that shows love can conquer many things … except fame and envy.

Originally brought to the screen as a cautionary Hollywood tale in 1937, A Star Is Born acquired a musical edge with the 1954 remake starring Garland and James Mason. Twenty-two years later, Streisand and Kris Kristofferson took the story into the rock arena, and now Cooper (who also directed the new film) is giving it a country twang. A just-released trailer for the film, which opens in theaters Oct. 5, is filled with original music sung by its two stars, suggesting that the film won’t just be up for multiple Oscars but a ton of Grammys as well.

Originally slated for a May 2018 release, the movie’s debut was pushed back to October, leading to some speculation that the movie was troubled. But advanced reactions suggest anything but. During a March appearance on the podcast WTF With Marc Maron, actor Sean Penn revealed that he had seen an early screening of the movie and called it “the most important commercial film I’ve seen in so many years.” The following month, Cooper appeared at CinemaCon for a trailer presentation that set Twitter alight with raves.

I mean, the trailer for “A Star is Born” just made me cry. Signed, sealed, delivered, I’m yours. #CinemaCon — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) April 25, 2018

First trailer for A Star Is Born gave me chills. Lady Gaga’s Hollywood moment is far from over. Music is phenomenal. #CinemaCon — Crystal Bell (@crystalbell) April 25, 2018

Damn, A Star is Born looks powerful, I cannot lie. #CinemaCon — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) April 25, 2018

That reaction was shared by the general Twitter public after the trailer premiered online today, with viewers particularly going gaga for Gaga, even though she doesn’t burst into song until midway through the two-and-a-half-minute clip.

Me after watching Gaga in that first trailer for A Star Is Born. The vocals. The production. Her MIND pic.twitter.com/PldGc0CDAV — Alex (@alex_malloyy) June 6, 2018

GAGA IS SO BEAUTIFUL IN A STAR IS BORN. I WANNA CRY ABOUT IT — ham sand witch (@youngkalesalad) June 6, 2018

A star is born [this way] — Ina Garten fan blog (@whaeeeeeeeeeeet) June 6, 2018

While Cooper’s pick of Lady Gaga as his leading lady is clearly poised to make A Star Is Born a sensation when it opens this fall, there are some equally eclectic casting choices to appreciate, from Dave Chappelle as his buddy Noodles to Andrew Dice Clay as Gaga’s onscreen father. We’re so excited to see the movie, we’re not even going to try to keep a poker face.

A Star Is Born opens in theaters on Oct. 5.





