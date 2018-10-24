Everything you didn't know about 'Die Hard,' from the alternative McClanes to the most bonkers stunt

Bruce Willis, who was hardly in contention to play John McClane, became a breakout star following smash success of Die Hard (Photo: Twentieth Century Fox/Courtesy of the Everett Collection)

Thirty years after its release, Die Hard is a stone-cold contemporary classic, the launching pad for Bruce Willis as an action hero, the debut film for the late, great Alan Rickman, and a stealth Christmas movie to boot. But if things had unfolded differently, the movie might have been titled The Detective and starred an elderly Frank Sinatra facing off against a villainous Sam Neill. Yippee-ki-nay.

Fortunately for us that alternative-universe version doesn’t exist; equally fortunately, the new book Die Hard: The Ultimate Visual History is out soon and includes a treasure trove of little-known behind-the-scenes facts about the entire franchise. Here are some of the highlights, as told to Yahoo Entertainment by co-author James Mottram.

Die Hard could have been a Frank Sinatra vehicle

The source material for Die Hard was Roderick Thorp’s pulpy 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever, which was a sequel to his 1966 book The Detective. Twentieth Century Fox adapted the latter title into a Frank Sinatra film, and once Fox acquired the rights to Nothing Lasts Forever, the studio had to first offer the role to the septuagenarian entertainer as a contractual courtesy. As expected, Sinatra passed, and the studio moved forward with plans to rework the film as a summer tentpole fronted by a bankable movie star.

“It started with producer Lawrence Gordon, who was tasked with adapting the book. His second-in-command, Lloyd Levin, hired the then fledgling screenwriter Jeb Stuart, who cracked the back of Roderick Thorp’s novel. It was he who decided to make the main character younger; in the book, he’s in his 60s,” explains Mottram.

“He also came up with the name ‘John McClane’ [called ‘Joe Leland’ in the book] and refashioned him as a blue-collar guy struggling with his marriage. This certainly planted the seeds for the McClane character and what would become the bedrock of the franchise. But there was a lot that came from the book, too — not least the idea that McClane is the lone figure fighting against the terrorists. Again, that — to some degree — became a staple element across the franchise. After Stuart’s draft, Gordon brought in fellow producer Joel Silver, who immediately hired the inimitable Steve de Souza to rewrite the script and further shape the Die Hard that we all know and love.”

The cover of Nothing Lasts Forever hints at what would become some key Die Hard plot points. (Image: W.W. Norton & Co.)

Bruce Willis was not even close to the first choice to play John McClane

Aside from Sinatra, several other A-listers had a chance at the lead role, including Sylvester Stallone, Burt Reynolds, Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford, and Don Johnson. After a series of rejections, producers made the surprise casting of Bruce Willis, then known primarily for his role on TV’s Moonlighting.

“There was a lot of debate about the casting of John McClane. As you say, Willis was nowhere near first choice, with everyone from Al Pacino to Richard Gere approached before Willis came into the frame,” says Mottram.

