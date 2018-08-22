Everything you need to know about Crazy Rich Asians

The film is out in the UK in September.

Crazy Rich Asians has taken film fans by storm, making more than $25 million (£19.3m) in the US in its opening weekend and winning praise from the critics.

Here is everything you need to know about the romantic comedy.

What is it about?

The film is adapted from Kevin Kwan’s 2013 novel of the same name.

It follows a young Asian-American woman, Rachel Chu, who travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend Nick Young’s family.

Along the way she discovers Nick’s family are “crazy rich”.

Who stars in it?

Constance Wu, known for US sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, plays Rachel and British–Malaysian actor Henry Golding stars as Nick.

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon actress Michelle Yeoh plays Nick’s mother.

Other cast members include Humans star Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, who was recently seen in Ocean’s 8, and Glee actor Harry Shum Jr.

The film was directed by Jon M Chu.

When is it out in the UK?

The movie was originally set for release in the UK in November but the date has been brought forward and it will now be unveiled on September 14, 2018.

What are the reviews like?

The film has a 93% fresh rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes and has scored generally positive reviews.

Time magazine called it “a winsome romantic comedy and an occasionally over-the-top luxury fantasy that never flags”, and a review in the Wall Street Journal said: “The result is hugely enjoyable, and hooray for Hollywood for making it happen.”

Will there be a sequel?

It has just been revealed that a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians is already in development at Warner Bros.

Director Chu is returning, but so far no other details have been announced.

However, author Kwan’s book was the first of a trilogy, so a sequel could be based on one or both of the other books – China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems.