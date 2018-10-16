The Flash movie: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

Ezra Miller stole the show in 2017's Justice League as The Flash, and he will be getting his own solo movie... eventually.

Adapting the comic book storyline Flashpoint, the movie will have all the time travelling and alternate DC Comics timelines you could ever want.

But things have run far from smoothly on the path to bring the adventures of Barry Allen, the world's fastest man, to the big screen. Here's the lowdown.

The Flash: Flashpoint movie director

In October 2015, it was announced that Seth Grahame-Smith (writer of the hit novel Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) would make his directorial debut on the DCEU movie, but he dropped out in April 2016 over the proverbial 'creative differences'. Dope director Rick Famuyiwa replaced him in June, but was out by October. Creative differences struck again, it seemed.

Official channels went dead for a long while, during which time there were rumours that Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis was the favourite to take over the film – which sounded a bit optimistic, if you asked us.

After the film was allegedly offered to Ben Affleck (presumably after Zemeckis said 'no way'), in January 2018 Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were reported as the latest directors (although it took until March for that to be officially confirmed). Is the third time the charm? Or does this movie only traffic in the negative proverbs?

The Flash: Flashpoint movie release date

Despite having a ton of movies in development, Warner Bros' release schedule for its DCEU movies is looking distinctly bare.

The Flash was long rumoured for a 2020 release, but thanks to delays caused by star Ezra Miller filming the Fantastic Beasts series means that shooting for The Flash isn't scheduled until late 2019, with a 2021 release date planned.

The Flash: Flashpoint movie cast

The script may have been a bit shaky in Justice League, but Ezra Miller's charisma shone through the lame gags enough that we remain hopeful about his DC future. He'll be back in The Flash as the speedy superhero.

Billy Crudup is expected to be back too as his incarcerated father Henry Allen (although there have been rumours that the delays might have put his role in jeopardy). Gal Gadot is in line to reunite with Miller too to play an alternate version of Wonder Woman.