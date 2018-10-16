The Flash movie: Everything you need to know

Ezra Miller stole the show in 2017's Justice League as The Flash, and he will be getting his own solo movie... eventually.
Adapting the comic book storyline Flashpoint, the movie will have all the time travelling and alternate DC Comics timelines you could ever want.
But things have run far from smoothly on the path to bring the adventures of Barry Allen, the world's fastest man, to the big screen. Here's the lowdown.
The Flash: Flashpoint movie director
In October 2015, it was announced that Seth Grahame-Smith (writer of the hit novel Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) would make his directorial debut on the DCEU movie, but he dropped out in April 2016 over the proverbial 'creative differences'. Dope director Rick Famuyiwa replaced him in June, but was out by October. Creative differences struck again, it seemed.
Official channels went dead for a long while, during which time there were rumours that Back to the Future's Robert Zemeckis was the favourite to take over the film – which sounded a bit optimistic, if you asked us.
After the film was allegedly offered to Ben Affleck (presumably after Zemeckis said 'no way'), in January 2018 Spider-Man: Homecoming writers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein were reported as the latest directors (although it took until March for that to be officially confirmed). Is the third time the charm? Or does this movie only traffic in the negative proverbs?
The Flash: Flashpoint movie release date
Despite having a ton of movies in development, Warner Bros' release schedule for its DCEU movies is looking distinctly bare.
The Flash was long rumoured for a 2020 release, but thanks to delays caused by star Ezra Miller filming the Fantastic Beasts series means that shooting for The Flash isn't scheduled until late 2019, with a 2021 release date planned.
The Flash: Flashpoint movie cast
The script may have been a bit shaky in Justice League, but Ezra Miller's charisma shone through the lame gags enough that we remain hopeful about his DC future. He'll be back in The Flash as the speedy superhero.
Billy Crudup is expected to be back too as his incarcerated father Henry Allen (although there have been rumours that the delays might have put his role in jeopardy). Gal Gadot is in line to reunite with Miller too to play an alternate version of Wonder Woman.
Ray Fisher was also reported to be back as their teammate Cyborg, but that was back in the summer of 2016, so it's hard to say whether the intervening rewrites will have maintained his role.
Dope star Kiersey Clemons was cast as Barry's future wife Iris West – although after she was cut from Justice League and said that she chiefly joined the film to reunite with Famuyiwa, there was some question over whether she is still involved.
However, when asked about the possibility of reprising her role on Conan, Clemons confirmed she would be.
"Imagine if I said no," she said. "Imagine if I was like, 'I'm cut out of the whole thing.' We talked about it though before, so that's not going to happen. I know I'm going to be in The Flash... Yeah, I'm Iris West."
Fans are desperate for Jeffrey Dean Morgan to reprise his role as Batman's pops, Thomas Wayne, for reasons that we'll discuss in a moment. The Walking Dead actor is obviously aware of that fan casting, but there has been no official word that he's in the movie so far.
The Flash: Flashpoint movie plot
If we seem equivocal about the title of this movie, it's because we are. The film was announced to follow the Flashpoint comic at Comic-Con in 2017, but whether it's supposed to the 'Flashpoint', 'The Flash: Flashpoint' or even just 'The Flash' remains up for debate.
Flashpoint was a story that centred around the Flash attempting to travel back in time to save his mother's life (fans of the Grant Gustin-starring TV show The Flash will be very familiar with this concept). Unfortunately, his messing around with the time stream (with a bit of interference from his archenemy, the Reverse Flash, thrown in), he ends up creating a grimdark alternate timeline.
In the 'Flashpoint' version of the present, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are ruthless warlords fighting it out for control of the Earth with their Amazons and Atlanteans armies. Superman is a government experiment left with severe mental health issues after a lifetime in confinement. And Thomas Wayne (hi Jeffrey!) became Batman after he witnessed the murder of his son (the same event led Martha Wayne to become The Joker).
Barry discovers that in this present he is disabled, and embarks on a desperate attempt to recreate the accident that gave him his powers so that he can restore his reality.
The Flash TV show has already demonstrated one way of playing with this idea without sticking to the plot details of the Flashpoint comic. The hiring of Daley and Goldstein – whose backgrounds are very much in comedy – and the comparisons to Back to the Future suggest that they won't be going down too dark a route, and will probably be taking advantage of the humorous demeanour that Miller established for Barry in Justice League. Not that Miller isn't capable of going very, very, very dark.
And Miller has promised that the DCEU "will inevitably be torn asunder" by his solo movie. Which sounds pretty serious, come to think of it.
As of the end of Justice League, The Flash has just been hired by Central City's police department, while his father remains in prison, wrongly convicted of murdering his wife. These are basics of the modern Flash origin, although we don't know much more about him at the moment. Hopefully Batman has at least set him up with a proper home. Do the right thing, Bruce!
Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Twitter account and you're all set.
('You Might Also Like',)