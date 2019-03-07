Everything You Need To Know About The 'Game Of Thrones' Dead Ned Theory

With only weeks left until the debut of the final season, “Game of Thrones” fans are going crazy over every bit of promotion released by HBO. So you can imagine when the long-awaited Season 8 trailer finally hit the internet, a flood of theories followed.

One of the most interesting predictions sprouted from the first few seconds of the trailer, which showed a terrified and bloodied Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) panting and apparently running for her life through the winding halls of Winterfell.

This behavior is unlike what we usually see from the fearless vigilante, who has trained the entire series to become a cold-blooded killer, even able in Season 6 to fight in total darkness.

So what would frighten Arya? An onslaught of wights? Those creepy, long-haired White Walkers? The Night King?

Or perhaps Dead Ned.

After brightening up the very dark trailer, some Redditors seemingly discovered that two men appear to be chasing or following Arya down the hallways. Some said they were a pair of wights, while others guessed Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Then there was mention of Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and the undead Kings of Winter. Could it be that they had awoken from their crypts?

Since the release of the Season 8 teaser showing Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya in the crypts, some fans have revived the old theory that our beloved Ned, as well as his deceased family members, would rise from their vaults and join the great battle against the army of the dead. Why else would there be catacombs full of the corpses of lords and ladies if not for an epic reason?

The theory was forged from hints in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series of novels. For example, in A Game of Thrones,Jon has a telling dream: “In the dark he’d heard the scrape of stone on stone,” the book reads. “When he turned he saw that the vaults were opening, one after the other. As the dead kings came stumbling from their cold black graves.” If that isn’t a clue that deceased Starks could come back to life, feed me to the dogs.

Still, we shouldn’t assume who those long-gone Starks, if resurrected, will fight for. Arya looks injured in the trailer, so whatever is chasing her may not be so nice. But knowing how honorable the Starks are, a few fans speculate the dead would be stumbling to stand alongside the living.

The trailer possibly provides even more evidence of this crypt-ic theory.

First, Arya confidently says, “I know death. It’s got many faces. I look forward to seeing this one,” presumably in reference to the Night King and his army. She’s not afraid, and she’s for damn sure ready to take down some wights. But once again we see her terrified and running from something ― something that she clearly wasn’t keen to see. As one Redditor put it, “She knows death, but does she know undeath?” You know, like her undead daddy?

We also see Varys (Conleth Hill) in the trailer, looking very worried while presumably sitting in the crypts with the women and children of Winterfell. It harks back to the time Varys spoke with Ned in the dungeon of King’s Landing after he was arrested for treason. Could it be that he has seen a ghost?

