Everything we know about 'The Rise Of Skywalker' after Star Wars Celebration

Star Wars day arrived a month early this year, as the the franchise truly celebrated the upcoming ninth, and final, installment to the Skywalker saga in Chicago with a panel for The Rise Of Skywalker at Star Wars Celebration.

The hour long discussion on Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker was hosted by Stephen Colbert, who tried to pry answers regarding the blockbuster out of director J.J. Abrams, producer Kathleen Kennedy, and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and, newbie, Naomi Ackie.

Colbert was rather successful, too. When it was just Abrams and Kennedy on stage the clearly emotional director went into detail about how they were able to use deleted scenes from The Force Awakens so that General Leia could feature in The Rise Of Skywalker, even though Carrie Fisher sadly passed in December, 2016.

Abrams also revealed that the blockbuster is set some time after The Last Jedi, and sees the entire group of at least Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewbacca, C3PO and BB-8, and hopefully Rose, too, going on “an adventure” together. Ackie, who revealed that her character is called Jana, but wouldn’t confirm if she is Lando Calrissian’s daughter, then added that she crosses path with them when they’re on this “epic adventure.”

When it comes to Finn, Boyega said that The Rise Of Skywalker finds him as a “fully-fledged soldier” with his footing firmly in the Resistance, while he also admitted that it was during this film that he felt like he was really in Star Wars now.

Carrie Fisher hugs Daisy Ridley More

Boyega also confirmed that Finn is “single and ready to mingle,” while insisting that rather than being in a love triangle he is involved in a love pentagon.

That’s because while Rose clearly has a thing for Finn, and Finn has some feelings for Rey, let’s also not forget about the brooding bond between Finn and Poe, too, which Oscar Isaac’s constant flirting with Boyega only added to. Plus, the galaxy is a rather big place, so there are no doubt other parties involved.

Meanwhile, Ridley revealed that the lightsaber Rey inherited from Luke lives on, before sadly confirming that there will be no more half naked shots of the impressively hairless Adam Driver in The Rise Of Skywalker.

We also got a glimpse of some brand new characters. The biggest cheer was reserved for Dio, a droid that is BB-8’s new friend.

And we also saw Klaude, Chewbecca’s chum that looks like a huge slug.

What about Poe? Well, the biggest revelation about Oscar Isaac’s beloved pilot is that he will be rocking a fetching new scarf.

Fingers crossed we’ll learn much more as Star Wars Celebration unfolds over this weekend, ahead of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’s released on December 20.