Everything you need to know about the Shazam! movie

From Digital Spy

Warner Bros has a lot of DC movies in development but – somewhat surprisingly – one of the films at the top of the list is Shazam!

The Superman-like hero is little known outside of comic book fan circles, but he's being fast-tracked to the big screen. Here's everything we know about the movie that nearly starred The Rock.

Shazam! release date

As we've already noted, Warner picked Shazam! to fast-track in summer 2017. The only movies officially announced and dated to come out before are Justice League in November 2017 and Aquaman in December 2018.

Eventually, the long rumoured Shazam! release date of April 5, 2019 has been confirmed.

Sandberg began working on the movie in August 2017, with filming scheduled to begin in early 2018.

Shazam! cast

It's official, Thor: Ragnarok star Zachary Levi is jumping from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to DC Films to play the adult version of Shazam, following an extended casting period.

Levi shared the first official image of himself as the character in May 2018, saying, "This! This is what dreams are made of."









The lead role is actually a dual part, with Andi Mack star Asher Angel playing his young alter ego, Billy Batson.

Kingsman's Mark Strong will try to overcome the bad memories of Green Lantern by playing the villainous Dr Sivana.

Billy has a bevy of foster siblings on the cast, too. Grace Fulton (Annabelle: Creation) is Mary, Faithe Herman (This is Us) is Darla, Ian Chen (Fresh Off the Boat) is Eugene and Jovan Armand (Hawaii Five-O) is Pedro. IT's Dylan Grazer is playing Batson's best bud Freddy Freeman, sometimes known as the superhero Captain Marvel Jr.