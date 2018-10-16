Toy Story 4: Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

With Andy growing up and heading off to college Toy Story 3 felt very much like the end of an era, so much so that we almost believed Disney's assurances that the series had been relegate to the great toybox in the sky.

Even so, while we were thrilled by the 2014 announcement that Buzz, Woody and the gang would be back for a fourth movie, it didn't exactly come as a shock. It being Pixar's most instantly recognisable property and all.

The excitement continues to build: the Toy Story 4 presentation at D23 Expo 2015 (Disney's big, annual get together) ended with Randy Newman performing a live rendition of 'You've Got a Friend in Me' as green Army men dropped from the ceiling and costumed dancers including Lotso, Mr Potato Head and the rest of the gang sprang onto stage. Yee-haw!

Here's all you need to know about the plans for bringing the beloved toys back to the big screen in Toy Story 4:

Toy Story 4 release date: Pushed back

At the original Toy Story 4 announcement the film was set for release on June 16, 2017, but that date has of course been and gone with no sign of the film.

It's now scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 21, 2019 in both the UK and the US.







Footage of Toy Story 4 debuted at CineEurope in June 2018.

Toy Story 4 plot: The search for Bo Peep

One question mark hanging over Toy Story 4 has been that the previous films form a neat trilogy about Andy's relationship to his toys.

In Toy Story of Terror! and Toy Story that Time Forgot the gang of toys remain with Bonnie, the little girl who Andy bequeathed them to when he grew up. It's a safe bet that she'll continue to be their owner in any new movie.

Pixar is calling the new film a "standalone" adventure/love story, which will centre around the search for Bo Peep.

The shepherding object of Woody's affections was missing from the last movie, with Lee Unkrich (who directed Toy Story 3) saying that she had been sold at a yard sale.

John Lasseter said at D23 that the story is in part based on the life of his wife, former Apple computer engineer Nancy. "Bo Peep really reminds me of my wife Nancy in many ways," he said. "And my wife Nancy has an incredible emotional story, before I met her, so it's a very personal story - as is every film at Pixar. But that's what this one is for me. It's a very touching story that's inspired by my love for my wife."