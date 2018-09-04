Everything We’ve Learned About the Purge from the Movies

USA’s new show “The Purge” riffs on the horror movie franchise that’s now four movies deep, expanding on its central idea — that one night a year, all crime in America is legal, and participants can “purge” their hate and bad thoughts by murdering and pillaging during that time.

The movies take place in the future, in which the Purge has existed for years and become part of American life. Even in the first movie, 2013’s “The Purge,” there was a suggestion that the very idea of one lawless night was something even more sinister and political than just a required time for people to cleanse themselves. It’s not just one horrible night of freedom in which some people unleash their inner psychopaths on their neighbors, coworkers, friends and strangers — it’s also a form of control created by the government.

“The Purge” films have gone pretty hard on their political themes since the first film, with 2018’s “The First Purge” making some seriously dark comments about Donald Trump’s America. The movies have expanded greatly on the backstory and political situation in America in the franchise, and that’s the world the TV show is exploring even further. If you’re new to the Purge and jumping into the TV show, here’s all the essential backstory you need to know before watching.

In the timeline of the franchise, the Purge started in 2015 on Staten Island, which is the subject of “The First Purge.” The idea of the Purge night came into being after a new political party was elected into power in America in 2014: the New Founding Fathers of America. This hyper-conservative, somewhat secretly fascist group is pretty much an allegory for the Republican Party — it’s mostly made up of rich white folks.

The NFFA was elected because of major economic strife before the election, which was creating civil unrest. While the party took the presidency and control of the government, it still struggled with the economic problems that already existed, like massive unemployment, poverty and over-population. In “The First Purge,” the party is approached by Dr. May Updale (Marisa Tomei), who wants to try a sociological experiment where people are allowed to commit crimes one night a year, as a sort of safety valve against violent feelings building up inside them. She believes this purge will help eliminate crime.

The ins and outs of the Purge are simple. From 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., all crime is legal and no laws are enforced, including murder. During that time, emergency services are also suspended, essentially creating a situation in which no help is coming. Certain things are off-limits, though: people can’t use weapons above “Class 4,” which seems to be anything more deadly than a machine gun. They also can’t attack government officials of “Rank 10,” which isn’t really explained, but likely means the top echelon of elected officials.

Staten Island sees the first Purge night, and residents are offered money by the government to stay on the island during the experiment, even if they don’t decide to Purge. The people who do wear special contact lenses that stream their vision to the government, allowing them to see what people actually do on the night.

The experiment doesn’t go as expected, though — most people on Staten Island don’t want to purge, and the ones who do mostly just commit lower-level crimes like looting. People even have block parties, rather than murder sprees. The NFFA secretly releases groups of mercenaries (most of them also white supremacists, it seems) to skew the results and make it look like people have been purging. They also have Updale murdered so she can’t blow the whistle. The government then convinces Americans that the purge is a good thing that the country needs, and in 2018, ratifies an amendment to the Constitution to create a nationwide Purge night.

“The Purge” takes place in 2022, and it seems like the Purge is working for America. We’re told crime is at an all-time low, unemployment is at one percent, and violence is nearly non-existent. It also becomes clear immediately that people with money are able to pay for elaborate security systems and weapons to protect themselves, while the poor are not. People put blue flowers in front of their houses during the Purge to show they support the night, although it’s implied that houses that don’t have flowers, and thus don’t mark themselves as Purge supporters, might become the targets of Purgers.

