Most excellent! 'Bill & Ted 3' is on its way with original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter

The Cannes Film Festival is in full swing on the French Riviera, and today, it was the site of some truly excellent movie news.

Twenty-seven years after their last big-screen outing (1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey), Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reuniting to play rock ‘n’ roll-loving, time-traveling California heroes — “Ted” Theodore Logan and “Bill” S. Preston Esq., respectively — in a third franchise installment dubbed Bill & Ted Face the Music. Written by the original creators, Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, and directed by Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot, the film will find the duo stuck in middle age but thrust into an epic mission after they’re informed that they must finally write the world’s greatest song — or the very fabric of space and time will forever unravel. Thus begins a wild (or is that Wyld Stallions?) quest that has them once again journeying into the past — this time aided by their daughters, a raft of historical figures, and some musical legends who are eager to throw some support Bill and Ted’s way.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. (Photo: Orion, courtesy Everett Collection) More

Announcing the news, Reeves and Winter said, “We couldn’t be more excited to get the whole band back together again. Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we’ve got a dream team!”

I said I’m sorry I’m just not comfortable posing doing air guitar. Or standing in front of a phone booth. And certainly I’m not jumping in the air. 20 minutes later: pic.twitter.com/Tahl7mUmAE — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) April 4, 2018

Earlier this year, Winter divulged a few details about the long-in-development project, stating, “[Bill and Ted] will be 40-something, and it’s all about Bill and Ted grown up — or not grown up,” Winter tells Yahoo Movies UK. “It’s really sweet and really f***ing funny.

“But it’s a Bill and Ted movie — that’s what it is. It’s for the fans of Bill and Ted. It fits very neatly in the [series]. It’s not going to feel like a reboot. The conceit is really funny: What if you’re middle-aged, haven’t really grown up and you’re supposed to have saved the world and maybe, just maybe, you kinda haven’t?”

Winter added: “There’s many versions of ourselves in this movie. [It’s] answering the question: ‘What happened to these guys?’ They’re supposed to have done all this stuff, they weren’t the brightest bulbs on the tree, what happened 20 years later? To answer that question in a comedic way felt rich with possibility.”

No release date has been announced, but those eager for another round of heavy metal comedy can rest assured that Bill and Ted are now finally, officially, set to return.





