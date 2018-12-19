The most exciting Netflix Original films and shows coming in 2019

Netflix is changing the way we watch films and television shows forever, and it’s almost impossible to keep up with the vast array of new content published on the service every day.

Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and the Coen Brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs were just some of Netflix’s original productions that blew us away in 2018, – and there are plenty more where they came from.

2019 is set to be the biggest year yet for Netflix Originals.

To help you navigate through the colossal content splurge coming to Netflix next year, here are the upcoming Netflix projects we’re most excited to see.

Show: Stranger Things S3





The beloved ’80s sci-fi series returns in 2019 with what promises to be the biggest series yet. Episode titles for Stranger Things S3 were recently released, and to say we’re hyped would be an understatement.

With Hawkins Lab now shut down and the gateway to the Upside Down seemingly shut, everything seems rosy but the Mind Flayer still lurks and it set to unleash all hell onto Hawkins this time around.

Launching: TBC

Movie: Triple Frontier

The latest from acclaimed filmmaker J.C. Chandor (A Most Violent Year, All is Lost) and writer Mark Boal (Zero Dark Thirty), Triple Frontier has had something of a chequered production history but is finally getting a release in 2019.

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal lead the cast as a group of ex-soldiers who rob an infamous drug lord after struggling to make ends meet since their end of service.

Launching: March

Show: Star Trek: Discovery S2

Spock as played by Ethan Peck in Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 2 More

A second season of Star Trek: Discovery was commissioned by CBS and Netflix almost immediately after the debut season landed. Showrunner Alex Kurtzman has up-the-ante with the addition of the USS Enterprise, Captain Pike, and a young Spock (Ethan Peck) to proceedings.

Launching: January 18

Movie: The Irishman

The Irishman stars Robert De Niro, Action Bronson and is directed by Martin Scorsese More

Scorsese. De Niro. Pacino. Pesci. Four names together to get the blood pumping, and next year the foursome come together for The Irishman.

A passion project from Scorsese, and reportedly one of Netflix’s most expensive films ever with a budget of around $175million, it tells the story of labour union official Frank Sheehan (De Niro) and his involvement in bringing down Jimmy Hoffa (Pacino).

Launching: TBC

Show: Nightflyers

The space exploration series draws on all manner of influences without bringing anything new to the table. More

With the phenomenally successful Game of Thrones coming to an end next year, attention is turning to creator George R.R. Martin’s other works.

First up is Nightflyers, which Martin calls “Psycho In Space”, and is a co-production between SyFy and Netflix, based on the novel and short stories collection first released in 1980.

