Exclusive look at 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' Easter eggs, including Disney deep cuts you missed

Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) and Ralph (John C. Reilly) explore the digital world in the sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. (Photo: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

By Ethan Alter, Yahoo Entertainment

We’ve already told you about some of the many, many Disney-based Easter eggs that are hidden in the web-savvy sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet, which topped the UK box office taking £4m in its opening week.

Now we can show you some of the inside jokes and references that you probably missed. (Full disclosure: So did we.) Yahoo is exclusively premiering four images from the follow-up to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, and each shot highlights how cleverly directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston and their crew of animators hid these treasures in the frame.

They also prove how deep into the Disney archives the filmmakers ventured, emerging with characters and objects that span the entirety of Mouse House history. Follow along as we break down some of the best hidden gags from Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Bovine bombshell

Clarabelle Cow (standing in the center right) is one of the Disney Easter eggs in Ralph Breaks the Internet. (Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios) More

2018 marks 90 years since the release of the very first Mickey Mouse cartoon, Steamboat Willie, which means that he and Minnie are one of one of the few celebrity couples who can boast reaching Stone Anniversary status.

But those mice aren’t the only critters celebrating the big 9-0. Steamboat Willie also featured the first appearance of Clarabelle Cow, a popular supporting player in the larger Disney animated universe. Romantically linked to both Goofy and Horace Horsecollar in the past, Clarabelle has been a solo act in many of her recent appearances in Disney Channel cartoons like Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Clarabelle Cow and Horace Horsecollar in the 1931 short Beach Party. (Image: Disney) More

She’s also single in her Ralph Breaks the Internet cameo; look for her in the top right corner of this scene, mingling among the hordes of avatars clogging the digital streets of her employer’s official online portal, Oh My Disney. Her fellow nonagenarian, Mickey, doesn’t appear in this scene, but you can spot his famous Fantasia wizard cap in the bottom left, atop a bespectacled kid who’s standing next to a girl wearing a Coco-inspired shirt. Plus, there are plenty of mouse-eared hats to spare.

Gettin’ Grumpy with it

Grumpy, Hei-Hei, Tinkerbell and Peter Pan’s shadow are featured in this still from Ralph Breaks the Internet. (Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios) More

Steamboat Willie helped build the Disney brand name in the nascent days of American animation. The studio’s first feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, single-handedly built the Disney empire.

The princess from that groundbreaking 1937 film is featured in one of Ralph‘s best scenes, in which Sarah Silverman’s Vanellope von Schweetz meets the other female members of Disney’s ever-growing royal family. When it comes to her seven pals, Moore and Johnston chose to give Grumpy some much-needed love. The cranky dwarf is front and centre in a tableside tableau that also includes Moana’s unsinkable chicken sidekick Hei-Hei and Peter Pan’s winged companion Tinkerbell.

Speaking of the Pan, that’s his irascible shadow striking a pose on the far left. Wanna bet he’ll try to get his shadowy fingers on one of those Zootropolis pawpsicles?

Smarter than the average bear

Humphrey the Bear is the star of this cameo-packed scene that also features characters from Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy. (Photo: Walt Disney Animation Studios) More

Story Continues